PM Dr Terrance Drew unveils major reforms to St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recently announced that the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme will undergo some major reforms designed for improving the government’s focus on transparency, security, and global trust. The new legislation will be presented before the Parliament in the coming weeks and is expected to modernize and secure the government's commitment for long-term sustainability and global acknowledgement of the CBI programme.

Significant changes implemented in the CBI Programme

A key element of the reform is that it introduces a “mandatory residency requirement” for all applicants. Prime Minister Drew explained that this measure is not a response to international pressure but a long-planned part of his administration to improve and strengthen the programme.

PM Drew in a recent national interview reported that, “A residency clause will be part of the new law… Let me say that clear, residency clause and the biometrics, those will be part of the new law, which is to pass very, very soon, within a few weeks.”

Also for improved security and integrity which is a goal of this initiative, biometric screening will be required of all. Under this initiative, all applicants will be required to submit their fingerprint data and to either have in-person or verified virtual interviews.

These measures are designed for the purpose of conducting in depth background checks of people that apply for economic citizenship and to reinforce the Federation’s dedication to due diligence. “This is about safeguarding our national interest, preserving the strength of our passport, and upholding our responsibility as a trusted member of the international community,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Modernizing the CBI Programme

This announcement follows the government’s earlier launch of a new e-passport, which also won the “Best New Passport in the World” award and includes improved security features and global recognition. In addition, the biometric element of this programme is expected to bring the nation’s CBI Programme to international best practice standards and at the same time address security issues.

Also, PM Drew stated that these reforms are part of a structured plan they created at the start of his administration. “This is not seen as disingenuous. This is actually a path that we have been traveling since day one,” he said. “We are getting where we want to go, and we’ll be there very, very soon,” he said.

The Prime Minister reported that the CBI Programme is for the people of St Kitts and Nevis and what is at the core of it is his administration’s role to promote transparency and integrity in the programme. He also said, “The CBI is not a private club, it is the business of the people. That is why we are embedding transparency and integrity into its very foundation.”