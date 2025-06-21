St Kitts and Nevis wins 'Best New Passport' Award at 2025 HSP Conference

The award recognizes St Kitts and Nevis for its innovation in identity security, positioning it among elite nations both regionally and globally.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration announced with great pride that St Kitts and Nevis has won the “Best New Passport” award for 2025. This award was presented to the twin island nation under the “Regional ID Document of the Year” category at the High Security Printing (HSP) Latin America conference held last week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The annual HSP Latin America conference focused on the latest technologies in the field to secure government issued documents, including currency, identification cards and travel documents. This recognition positions St Kitts and Nevis in a group of elite nations, both regionally and internationally highlighting its innovation in identity security.

The new ePassports were first introduced in November 2024. They included a polycarbonate data page that improves security and durability. Also, the polycarbonate material is widely recognized for its tamper-resistance capabilities and normal wear and tear, which makes the passport a more reliable travel document for long-term use.

Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis is the first country in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to win the prestigious HSP award. The government designed the ePassport as a very fine balance of national symbols that include indigenous flora and geography motifs, with very advanced security features.

The design and technology of these ePassports ensure that it not only reflects the cultural identity of St Kitts and Nevis, but also adheres to the highest security standards, ensuring it remains one of the most secure travel documents across the Caribbean.

Advancing border security and international travel

This new ePassport is issued by Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN). The Ottawa-based company also delivered an advanced passport issuance system, public facing online services, a border management solution, and self-clearance kiosks at Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport.

Furthermore, the implementation of the ePassport is designed to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, enabling global compatibility and secure travel for the citizens of the twin island Federation. St Kitts and Nevis achieved another milestone with this award, as it enhances its border security infrastructure and strengthens international civil aviation standards and security bodies.