PM Dr Terrance Drew represents St Kitts and Nevis at 77th OECS Meeting to strengthen regional unity and cooperation

This assembly brings forward Heads of Government from all OECS member states to discuss mutual issues which affect the region.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is currently attending the 77th Meeting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority. The meeting will be held today on June 18, 2025 in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Leading the high-level delegation of St Kitts and Nevis’ parliamentarians to the meeting, they have reached St Vincent.

This assembly brings forward Heads of Government from all OECS member states to discuss mutual issues which affect the region. Prime Minister Drew’s presence at the event is a display of St Kitts and Nevis’ ongoing support for regional cooperation and integration.

During the 77th Meeting of OECS Authority, PM Drew will take part in bilateral and multilateral discussions on Federal issues and priorities within the framework of the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis will continue strengthening their diplomatic ties within the OECS by securing stronger partnerships that will help them in maintaining long term resilience and prosperity for the people of the twin island nation.

Seventh Sitting of the OECS Assembly

Notably, the Seventh Sitting of the OECS Assembly also took place yesterday, on June 17, 2025 in St Vincent and the Grenadines under the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity in a Shifting Global Order.” It highlighted the need to push for greater integration as it faces present global issues across the Caribbean region.

During the sitting, high level meetings were held between regional leaders from across the region, who came together to discuss mutual issues and collaborative approaches. These consecutive events which are taking place reflect the value of strategic work and policy alignment among OECS member states.

Understanding the OECS: 44 Years of Regional Coexistence

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was established in 1981 through the Treaty of Basseterre. The intergovernmental entity will be celebrating its 44th anniversary this year, under the theme “Adapting, Innovating, Sustaining: A Unified OECS for a Changing World.”

The 77th OECS Authority Meeting will be chaired by Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. This meeting will act as a forum for member states to address important issues of the region, including climate resilience, economic recovery, and social development.