T&T: ‘Shouldn’t Affect Tourism?’ Locals slam PM Young after murder at Piarco Intl Airport

Locals in Trinidad and Tobago are slamming the Prime Minister and People’s National Movement leader Stuart Young for his statement that the murder at the Piarco International Airport would not affect tourism. This remark has sparked outrage among citizens, who described his statement as ‘idiotic.’

As per reports, a 33-year-old, identified as Akim, was killed in a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of Piarco International Airport on Thursday, April 17th, 2025. The victim had just arrived in Trinidad on an international flight.

According to the details, the victim was exiting the airport when he was picked up by a Hyundai Tucson occupied by two individuals. Just after entering the vehicle, a silver Nissan Tiida reportedly pulled alongside him. Three armed assailants, allegedly wielding high-powered firearms, exited the Tiida and opened fire on Quashie. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service reacted on the incident and pronounced the victim dead.

Prime Minister Stuart Young addressed the incident and condemned the attack and called it completely unacceptable. Despite the attack, Prime Minister Young stated he does not believe the incident will affect tourist arrivals to the country.

“Well, I mean, I don't think this should affect at all to risk or foreigners coming to visit Trinidad and Tobago. As I say, it is a very, very unfortunate incident that has should shake up any law-abiding citizen in Trinidad and Tobago. The authorities are aware of it. I know that they are taking a look at security arrangements,” said PM Stuart Young.

Locals criticize PM Young and highlight rising crime despite presence of police officers

The statement made by the Prime Minister went viral across social media platforms following which the locals reacted to it and criticized him. They also raised concerns about the increasing crime in the country, despite having a tight airport security and the presence of police officers at the facility.

Taking to Facebook, an individual wrote, “Shouldn't affect tourism????? What kind of idiotic statement is this? I don't know about that shit talk of the airport being a very secure place! I have never seen a police patrol, or officers stationed there, the so-called airport security are only around to harassment people waiting to pick up family or friends. Stupps.”

“Hush this is where you and your government’s incompetence has brought us after nine plus years. I think that murder at an international airport is unacceptable. What is unbelievable is that no one was held or even not one airport officer saw anything. It is really a shame,” wrote another user.

“The PNM government have failed this nation. Is not one crime this is everyday sometimes 10 for the day the difference with Trinidad is the cops and government don’t hold no one it is a lawless country and no one should go to Trinidad!!! U living on ah bubble PM,” said another individual.