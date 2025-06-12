Kenyan Ambassador Everlyne Mwenda Karisa pays courtesy call to PM Terrance Drew

Ambassador Everlyne Mwenda Karisa met with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew to discuss deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

12th of June 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to CARICOM, Everlyne Mwenda Karisa paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew in his government office. PM Drew was accompanied by his Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta, discussed ways to deepen cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels with the Ambassador. 

During Karisa’s visit to St Kitts and Nevis, the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson also met her. The Ambassador was also accompanied by her Deputy Head of Mission, Patrick Nzusi. The delegates held bilateral discussions during a productive meeting for future collaborations in the tourism sector.

St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) also shared the details of the meeting between the delegates on their official Facebook page. The post also included pictures of the Ambassador’s meeting with the Tourism Minister.

Prior to her meeting with the Tourism Minister, Mwenda Karisa presented her Letters of Credence to the Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, Marcella Liburd, during a brief ceremony.

This morning, I had the honour of presenting my Letters of Credence to H.E. Marcella Liburd, Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, officially accrediting me as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the country,” stated a post shared by the Ambassador on her Facebook page.

The formal meeting was held at the Governor house on June 10 where the Ambassador  received a warm welcome from the Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis. This event marked a major step in the advancement of diplomatic ties between the twin island Federation and Republic of Kenya.

During her visit, Mwenda Karisa held a meeting with the Permanent Secretary at Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kaye Basscoll and explored collaborative opportunities in geothermal energy, education, and culture.

Ana Allen

