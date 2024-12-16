St Vincent hosts 1st ever immersive drone experience for return of West Indies Cricket

St Vincent and the Grenadines conducted the 1st ever immersive drone experience, held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, celebrating the return of West Indies cricket to the nation. The drones created many formations, including the national flag, several legendary musical artists, paying tribute to those who brought the Calypso and Carnival throughout the region. […]

St Vincent and the Grenadines conducted the 1st ever immersive drone experience, held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, celebrating the return of West Indies cricket to the nation.

The drones created many formations, including the national flag, several legendary musical artists, paying tribute to those who brought the Calypso and Carnival throughout the region.

The drone lights showed Vincentian artists including Alston Becket, Skinny Fabulous, Kevin Lyttle who took the local music to international platforms.

Along with that, the drone show also served as a tribute to the greatest Cricketers of West Indies like Winston Davis, Michael Findlay, Carlos Brathwaite who have left a lasting legacy in the field of cricket.

Return of West Indies Cricket to St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines conducted a grand celebration to welcome West Indies team back at the Arons Vale Sports Complex. The Windies team last played in St Vincent in July 2013 against Pakistan.

The West Indies cricket team will play three T20 matches at the Arons Vale Stadium, scheduled to take place from 15th December to 19th December, 2024.

1st T20 between West Indies and Bangladesh

The match began with West Indies winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. The Bangladesh team initially struggled with the bat but a cameo from Mahedi Hasan and Shamom Hossain lead the team towards a decent total, scoring 147-6.

Mahedi Hasan contributed 26 runs in 24 balls, hitting 2 fours and 1 six. Meanwhile, Shamim Hossain scored 27 runs in 13 deliveries, hitting 1 four and 3 sixes. Soumya Sarkar also played a crucial knock for his, contributing 43 runs in 32 balls.

When West Indies team came to bat, the openers failed to create any major impact. The significant partnership between Captain Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd brought the little ray of hope, which didn’t last longer.

However, the duo registered the highest 8th wicket stand in T20Is for West Indies, scoring 67 runs in 33 balls. The bowlers of Bangladesh turned out to be exceptionally great with the bowling, finishing the West Indies innings in 19.5 overs, defeating them by 7 runs.

Vincentian Cricketer marks milestone

Vincentian Cricketer, Obed McCoy completed 50th T20 wicket, achieving a major milestone in his home crowd, giving away 30 runs. The player called it a memorable day and aimed at continuing to make efforts in order to lead his country towards victory.