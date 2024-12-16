Women’s Premier League 2025: Barbadian cricketer Deandra Dottin signed for USD 200K

Barbadian cricketer Deandra Dottin has been auctioned for USD 200,000 at the Women’s Premier League 2025. The 33-year-old has been sold to Gujarat Giants and became the first player to be sold in the WPL 2025 auction. The auction for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League was held on Sunday in Bengaluru, India. […]

Barbadian cricketer Deandra Dottin has been auctioned for USD 200,000 at the Women’s Premier League 2025.

The 33-year-old has been sold to Gujarat Giants and became the first player to be sold in the WPL 2025 auction. The auction for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League was held on Sunday in Bengaluru, India.

Dottin also became the second most expensive player at the WPL 2025 auction, followed by Indian cricketer, Simran Shaikh who is also sold to Gujarat Giants at USD 220,000.

Dottin purchased again by Gujarat Giants

This is the second time that Gujarat Giants has purchased Deandra Dottin. She was previously signed by Giants for around USD 70,000 but was later ruled out of WPL 2023 because of her medical situation.

Deandra Dottin to play a significant role in Gujarat Giants

Deandra Dottin who has featured in around 123 T20 Internationals is expected to play a crucial role for her team, strengthening the top order of Gujarat Giants. Dottin also holds the record of being the first woman to score a century in T20Is.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

This record-breaking century came against South Africa in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2010. Dottin’s century in 38 balls, featuring 5 fours and 9 sixes is still the fastest in women’s T20Is.

Head Coach Michael Klinger on Deandra Dottin

He added that their priority was to pick players who had a genuine and high chance of making it to the playing 11. The Coach further went on to add that they excited to have Dottin back as her power with the bat and skill with ball will prove to be highly beneficial for their team.

While extending welcome to Dottin, the official social media handle of Gujarat Giants shared a picture of Dottin, with the caption, stating, “Coming back home in style. Welcome back world boss.”

Women’s Premier League auction for 2025 edition

WPL is the Women’s T20 cricket franchise league in India, owned and operated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Recently, the BCCI hosted a WPL auction, where five cricket teams bid for the players and filled a total of 19 slots, including 5 foreign players.

Most expensive player at the WPL 2025 auction: Indian Cricketer, Simran Shaikh

Most expensive overseas player at the WPL 2025 auction: Windies Cricketer, Deandra Dottin.

Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants purchased four players in the mini auction held on Sunday. The players acquired by the team include, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson and Prakashika Naik. The management of the team expressed their excitement and said that they have picked those players who have the ability to contribute to the team’s victory.