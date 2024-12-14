Desalination Plant in St Kitts and Nevis set to be operational in 2025

The desalination plant in St Kitts and Nevis is all set to be operational by mid-2025, providing citizens with a consistent and reliable source of potable water 24-7. This project is being referred to as the ‘game-changer’ for St Kitts and Nevis, which will begin its full-scale water production by July 2025. Recently, the Prime […]

The desalination plant in St Kitts and Nevis is all set to be operational by mid-2025, providing citizens with a consistent and reliable source of potable water 24-7.

This project is being referred to as the ‘game-changer’ for St Kitts and Nevis, which will begin its full-scale water production by July 2025.

Recently, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew and the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Water Services, Konris Maynard visited the site of the plant which is currently under construction at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site in Basseterre.

This project is a major component of the Drew-led government’s strategy, undertaken with a primary motive to enhance water security and produce two million gallons of water daily.

Government’s major investments

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has been making huge investments into the building and commissioning of desalination plants. The investment valued at around EC$50 million is a direct response from the authorities to the ongoing water scarcity problems being faced by the citizens of the country.

Emphasising on the project, the government noted that the construction of the plant is a part of their broader strategy to enhance water storage systems, the drilling of additional wells, and the identification of new water sources.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis added that with the operation of the desalination plant, they are making efforts with a vision to improve the distribution and efficiency of water delivery. They further went on to say that they are making constant efforts with the vision to ensure that water reaches every household and business in the Federation.

PM Terrance Drew’s take on the desalination plant

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shed light on the construction of the desalination plant and expressed their excitement towards the progression of the project.

He added that they are fortunate that their work has been progressing very well and every milestone has been met as per the contractual obligations.

The Prime Minister added that the construction of the desalination plant will play a crucial role in leading St Kitts and Nevis towards growth and development. He also highlighted about the importance of water and said that “it is life and every drop counts.”

PM Terrance Drew further went on to add about the major investments and added that it would play a significant role in safeguarding their future and building a resilient infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of tomorrow.

Aligns with sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis

The Prime Minister added that the construction of water desalination plant aligns with their Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). He added that they are committed to creating a sustainable and prosperous future for all the citizens of the country.

He added that as the desalination plant is near completion, they are committed to work collaboratively with the local partners such as Royal Utilities and the Water Services Department, aiming to ensure the successful execution of this transformative project.