St Kitts and Nevis Minister Dr Denzil Douglas participates in 60th COTED Meeting in Georgetown, Guyana

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Economic Development & Investment, Dr Denzil Douglas participated in the 60th Regular Meeting of Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED). The two day event was held at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana from June 10 to June 11.

Notably, this year,COTED was chaired by Barbados’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds. This event played a large role in advancing trade and economic growth across various Caribbean regions.

Opening address at COTED 2025

The opening remark at the ceremony was given by CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett who urged Member States to take decisive action to expand trade, diversify partnerships, and build a resilient regional economy.

She further highlighted the need to expand intra-regional trade, finalize the revised Common External Tariff & Rules of Origin, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen collaboration with regional institutions and private sector partners.

“Time is too short, and resources are too scarce for us to continue to work in silos,” reported Dr Barnett. She also underscored the need for collaborations in shaping the Community’s trade and economic development agenda.

Main agenda of COTED 2025

The main agenda of the meeting includes discussions on important trade matters such as the proposed implementation of the revised Common External Tariff (CET), progress of the Sectoral Working Group reviewing CARICOM Rules of Origin and reports from the Monitoring Mechanisms on Sugar, Cement and Rice.

Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED)

The CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) is tasked with promoting trade within the Caribbean region. It oversees the functioning of the Single Market and Economy as established in the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Moreover, the Council assesses and takes action to improve the production, quality control, marketing, and global competitiveness of industrial and agricultural commodities.