Saint Lucia prepares for official launch of Jazz & Arts Festival 2025

While extending welcome to the citizens for the official launch ceremony of Saint Lucia’s Jazz and Arts Festival, the organizers called it the ‘Opening Movement’.

Saint Lucia is all set to mark the official launch of the highly anticipated Jazz & Arts Festival 2025 on Thursday. The festival is all set to return from 30th April to 11th May, 2025, featuring a lineup of renowned and talented musicians and diverse talent from Saint Lucia and across the world.

While extending welcome to the citizens for the official launch ceremony of Saint Lucia’s Jazz and Arts Festival, the organizers called it the ‘Opening Movement’. They called it the movement of a symphony of music, art, and life, woven together into one spectacular night.

The organizers of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival welcomed the citizens and music enthusiasts to experience the magic as the vibrant culture and traditions of the nation takes centre stage. They highlighted about the breathtaking performances and stunning artistic displays of the festival and called it an evening to ‘remember’.

“Let the rhythm of the island pulse through your heart as we are all set to start this unforgettable journey into the world of jazz and arts,” said Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival.

Lineup of artists for 2025 Jazz and Arts Festival to reveal soon

Emphasising on the exciting lineup of artists for the 2025 edition of Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, the organizers ensured to offer plethora of experience to all the attendees. They ensured to boast a diverse lineup of artists that blends local and international artists, creating a rich tapestry of musical and artistic expressions.

With diverse lineup of artists, the organizers said that they are committed to offer an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms with Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and many more. The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire also extended invitation to all the citizens and asked to join them for the official launch of the highly-anticipated Jazz and Arts Festival 2025.

He shared his commitment to offer a unique and exclusive performances to all the attendees this year as well, showcasing the festival's vision and presenting a one-of-a-kind experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024 concluded on successful note

The 2024 edition of the festival concluded on a successful note as the nation welcomed a diverse crowd. Emphasising on the successful execution, the authorities said that the festival played a significant role in contributing to the local economy, supporting local businesses and creating a positive impact.

“From incredible musical lineup and vibrant atmosphere to the beautiful location and headliner-ticketed shows, there was something for everyone,” said the organizers.