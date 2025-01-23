Dr Denzil Douglas holds strategic dialogues with Peru's Ambassador Gustavo

The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Gustavo Felipe Jose Lembcke Hoyle paid a courtesy call to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. He was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas. They both exchanged significant dialogues, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and relation between both the nations.

Sharing the glimpses of their meeting on his official Facebook handle, Dr Douglas said, “On Tuesday 21st January, I warmly welcomed Ambassador of the Republic of Peru His Excellency Gustavo Felipe Jose Lembcke Hoyle, to our beautiful Country and held discussions on very important topics.”

Meeting to strengthen relations between St Kitts and Nevis and Peru

Both the delegates held discussions on various topics such as natural disaster, food security, national security and many more, aiming to build up relations of mutual trust, understanding, reciprocity and equality between both St Kitts and Nevis and Peru.

The discussions also focused on the multilateral initiatives taken by Peru, aiming to bolster cooperation with the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM). These initiatives target critical issues such as natural disaster risk prevention and management and food security.

Minister Douglas therefore, extended gratitude to Peru and appreciated them for their proactive engagements with the region. He acknowledged about the areas highlighted through initiatives taken by Peru such as education, diplomatic training and cultural heritage, referring them as ‘promising avenues’ for mutual and healthy collaboration. He mentioned about the support from Peru and added that it would play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Gustavo Felipe Jose Lembcke Hoyle further aimed at promoting political and economic relations with the Federation. He added that they are implementing several strategic programming and technical agreements in order to promote and deepen the relations and mutual understanding between both the nations.

This meeting between Dr Douglas and Ambassador Lembcke is expected to bring positive change to relation between both the nations, with a focus fostering bilateral growth in the future, creating vital opportunities for the citizens of both St Kitts and Nevis and Peru.