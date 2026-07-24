InterCaribbean Airways Introduces ‘Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Branded Aircraft

InterCaribbean Airways has added St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the list of countries whose national flags will be displayed on its aircraft. The official unveiling ceremony for the ‘Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ aircraft was held on Thursday, July 23 at Argyle International Airport (AIA).



‘Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute. The aircraft features the national flag of the country on its tail and the name of the aircraft on the nose.



Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday delivered the feature address and said that the aircraft is a flying ambassador for the nation. He stated that tourism is an important pillar of the economy which supports jobs and local entrepreneurs across the island.



He also reiterated the government’s commitment for upgrading infrastructure. He also informed about the upcoming investments that will be made in the airports of the Grenadines, specifically in Canouan, Union Island, and Bequia, to complement the Argyle International Airport.



The Prime Minister said that the four essential pillars for economic growth include, tourism, agriculture, the new economy, and the blue economy and are the main focus of the government.



Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London, described this as a milestone in order to make the island more accessible for the travelers.



She said that the aircraft reflects commitment to regional growth and partnership. According to her, reliable air access is an essential pillar of tourism, and is important for citizens, businesses, and visitors



Chief Executive Officer of InterCaribbean Airways, Mr. Trevor Sadler shared a historical context for the airline’s growth and spoke about the journey that began 34 years ago.



Minister of Tourism, Dr. Kishore Shallow, underscored the strategic planning behind the partnership and said that the branded aircraft is a bold declaration of the country’s place in the Caribbean marketplace.



Shallow noted that this partnership comes during a time of remarkable momentum for the brand, pointing towards high hotel occupancy during Vincy Mas and the upcoming Caribbean Premier League cricket matches.



The branded aircraft is part of an initiative by InterCaribbean Airways to promote destinations across the Caribbean. Under this initiative, selected aircraft carry the national flag or coat of arms of different countries and territories.



The airline has also introduced similar aircraft for Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, and Guyana earlier. The aircraft fly on regular regional routes and help to promote the destination across the network of the airline.