Julien Alfred Wins London Diamond League 200m, Breaks Meet Record Again

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred clocked 21.66 seconds to win the women's 200m at the London Diamond League, breaking her own meet record and extending her unbeaten run this season to seven races.

Saint Lucia: Olympic champion Julien Alfred won the women's 200m at the Novuna London Athletics Meet in London, England, on Saturday. She clocked 21.66 seconds to break her own meet record of 21.71 seconds and finished ahead of Gabby Thomas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Dina Asher-Smith at the 11th stop of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season.

The victory was Alfred's seventh straight win of the season.

Speaking after the race, Alfred said she was happy to continue winning and with how she was feeling.

"I am happy I won one again. I am healthy, so I couldn't be happier. Right now, I am in a good place mentally and physically," she said. Alfred also said she did not want to compete in London at first.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't want to run today, but my coach was like, 'It is our last race for a while, we can go home and get to Saint Lucia, too.' I am here, I did it and I won, so I am very happy with how it went today," she added.

Before the London meet, Alfred won the women's 200m at the Monaco Diamond League in 21.51 seconds. The time set a new meet record and Saint Lucian national record and made Alfred the third-fastest woman in history in the 200m.

She followed that performance with another victory in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest. Alfred clocked 10.87 seconds to finish ahead of Jamaica's Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Speaking after the race in Budapest, Alfred said she was disappointed with her time but was happy to secure another victory.

"A win is a win," she said, adding that she was sticking to the plan and trusting herself. Alfred also said she had gone back to focusing on taking care of herself.

Alfred is scheduled to return to Saint Lucia from October 4 to 11 for a special week at The BodyHoliday.

The programme will include beach workouts, functional training, recovery sessions, mindset workshops and a cocktail reception in support of the Julien Alfred Foundation.

Alfred has also confirmed that she will not compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games or the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.