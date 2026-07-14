Julien Alfred to face Elaine Thompson-Herah at Budapest Grand Prix

St. Lucia: Julien Alfred has arrived in Budapest to compete in the women’s 100m on Tuesday, July 14 where she will face two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and fellow Jamaican the 2025 World Championship 100m silver medalist, Tina Clayton.



Alfred has delivered a dominant performance in the women’s 200m at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday, July 10, where she clocked 21.51 seconds and became the number three on the all-time list.



The women’s 200m is led by U.S. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who made her Diamond League season debut in Monaco on Friday, clocking at 21.84 and finishing third.



The István Gyulai Memorial being held at Budapest on Tuesday, July 14 would be the final stop of the 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.



Also known as the Hungarian Grand Prix, the meeting would feature several world-class sprint champions, including St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m, while Wayde van Niekerk will compete in the men’s 200m.



Tourism Ambassador of St. Lucia, Julien Alfred participated in 200 metres in Monaco Diamond League on Friday and delivered a historic performance.



She clocked at 21.51 seconds and claimed victory, while setting a new meet record and national record in the process.



Her time was also the fastest in the world this year and the third fastest of all-time, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 21.34 seconds and Shericka Jackson’s 21.41 seconds.