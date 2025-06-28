Dominica enhances US Connectivity with extra direct flights from United Airlines

According to Finance Minister of Dominica Dr. Irving McIntyre, the midweek flight will run from October 19, 2025, to April 26, 2026, and also from October 17, 2026, to April 24, 2027.

Dominica: In a major step to improve tourism and economic relations with the United States based, United Airlines will offer extra direct flights to operate from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica. The services will begin from October 2025 and will expand from once to twice weekly, with flights operating every Wednesday and Saturday.

This strategic enhancement in air access was officially supported by Dominica’s National Parliament on Tuesday, following the approval of an increased financial guarantee from the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. This financial support was increased from almost $7.3 million to over $12.2 million, securing the new midweek service under the existing Air Service Agreement with United Airlines.

According to Finance Minister of Dominica, Dr Irving McIntyre, the midweek flight will run from October 19, 2025 to April 26, 2026 and also from October 17, 2026 to April 24, 2027. This expanded schedule is expected to increase the numbers of stay-over visitor arrivals, and by supporting shorter vacation options, such as 4-5 day trips. “We anticipate increased flexibility for travelers, which in turn supports greater economic stability,” McIntyre stated during the parliamentary session.

Increased importance of extra direct flights from US

Also during the parliament session, Minister of State, Chekira Lockhart Hypolite highlighted the flight’s importance following the loss of 288 weekly seats after Silver Airlines left from the San Juan route. “This addition not only recovers that capacity but also strengthens Dominica’s connectivity with New York and supports varied travel preferences including business and incentive trips,” she reported.

PM Skerrit highlights the flights growing demand

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also presented the same sentiments, noting that the tourism sector which includes hoteliers and taxi operators, has already seen positive results from the present Saturday service.

“So certainly, that flight is even more attractive to visitors and more accessible to those who come from the East Coast. That makes a huge difference from flying from New York to Miami or from New Jersey to Miami and then catching the flight to come across or even going to St Martin, et cetera. So, this is positive news” he added.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism reported that at present, the average load factor for the Newark-Dominica service is at 77% which does seem to go up to 96% on some flights - a sign of high demand. These developments align with the government's broader plan to upgrade airport infrastructure and to develop international aviation partnerships.