Antigua and Barbuda to host 2025 Caribbean Travel Marketplace, showcasing tourism growth

Antigua and Barbuda will welcome over 1,000 global delegates as host of the 2025 Caribbean Travel Marketplace, spotlighting its tourism boom and sustainability efforts.

Antigua and Barbuda is officially selected by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) to host 2025 "Caribbean Travel Marketplace." It will begin from May 18 and run through May 22 and will feature tourism development in the region.

Antigua's newly established conference facility, the American University of Antigua (AUA) will be the event's main venue. AUA has also successfully hosted the United Nations 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Importantly, the 2025 "Caribbean Travel Marketplace" will render Antigua a leading travel destination and will help boost its position in the Caribbean tourism and hospitality sector.

Additionally, during the event, Antigua and Barbuda organized 'Responsible Tourism Day' on 15 May. It centered on sustainable tourism principles through community-led operations. The delegates engaged in a number of activities with a focus on environmentally friendly practices, economic dividends, and respect for culture.

Caribbean Travel Forum - 19 May

The Caribbean Travel Forum will also conduct discussions among public and private sector delegates on major matters relating to regional tourism. Participants at this forum will discuss the business of Caribbean tourism.

The event will also praise industry excellence by recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations with special awards.

Selling Floor Open - 20 and 21 May

During this day, the buyers and sellers will conduct pre-arranged one-to-one meetings. This will be an excellent opportunity for establishing business relationships and closing deals between international buyers and Caribbean sellers.

Antigua and Barbuda Shines Amid Tourism Surge

The 42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace will feature responsible tourism, business development, and relationship building in the Caribbean travel marketplace. Over 1,000 delegates and over 150 buyer organizations from all over the world will attend the event.

Notably. Antigua and Barbuda accounted for a 43% increase in foreign visitors in 2023, which testifies to its popularity as an in-demand destination. The event will also put the Caribbean region on a pedestal as one of the best destinations in the global tourism market.