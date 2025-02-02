Vance W. Amory Airport in Nevis set for major upgrades to boost tourism and economy

The Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis is all set to undergo major construction, including the upgrade of new facilities, aimed at supporting economic growth and boosting the tourism sector of the nation. The construction of the airport will also create multiple employment opportunities, paving the way for the growth and development of the country.

Shedding light on the expansion of the airport, the Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis, Alexis Jeffers noted that it will create a ‘multiplier effect’ on the economy. He further added the expansion in the facilities of the airport would not only boost tourism but will also contribute positively to other sectors of the nation.

Expansion at Vance W. Amory International Airport

The Vance W. Amory International Airport will include the resurfacing of the runway, installation of a new and improved lighting system, the construction of a fuel farm and hangar, a new fire hall, and significant upgrades to the terminal building. The authorities has also announced to expand the runway to 5500 feet, aiming to enhance the capacity of the airport with a vision to boost tourism and business travel.

This runway under this expansion will be extended to both the East and West. Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Services Limited has been assigned as the consultants for this project. Shedding light on these upgrades, the NIA aims to improve the overall infrastructure and capacity of the airport. The authorities asserted the expansion of the airport will also allow the citizens to open their local shops, restaurants and many others, aiming to create long-lasting employment opportunities, supporting the economy and tourism sector of the island for many upcoming years.

Construction phase to employ over 100 people

Jeffers noted that the construction phase of the airport is expected to employ over 100 people, aiming to elevate the quality of life of all the citizens. As per reports, the authorities are required for the contractors, subcontractors and person who would get work at the airport during the construction phase.

He further mentioned about the positions that will be required for work including truckers, surveyors, labourers, and operators for heavy machinery such as backhoes and excavators. Jeffers asserted that this project would play a major role to give employment to hundreds of people, increasing the employment as well as revenue for families and households.

He added that the construction and expansion of airport would boost tourism to greater heights by attracting more airlines and routes, making it easier and appealing for people to explore fresh destinations.