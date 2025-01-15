Saint Lucian artists Umpa and Shemmy J listed among Billboard’s '10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025'

Saint Lucian artists namely, Umpa and Shemmy J have earned their place on the Billboard list of ‘10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025’. This recognition achieved by the artists highlights the growing appeal of Saint Lucia and Caribbean music across the world.

The Billboard magazine lauded these artists for their remarkable streaming success and exceptional performances during the previous year. The magazine referred these artists as the ‘rising stars’ of the Caribbean, who are fostering the vibrant culture and talent of Saint Lucia on the international stage through their musical talent.

Umpa (Fifth Spot)

Umpa earned recognition for his outstanding streaming success, securing over 2.63 million Spotify streams in 2024. His remarkable hits, including, “One Drop” and “Plat” continued to be his most recognizable songs, resonating the fans worldwide. His both the songs became the winners when he performed them during Miami Carnival, giving a memorable experience to all the fans. Umpa is also expecting to deliver some new road anthems for 2025, aiming to continuing to grow his popularity and Saint Lucia’s essence in the world of music.

Shemmy J (Seventh Spot)

Shemmy J, an artist known for his soca, Afrobeats, bouyon and other traditional music styles has also earned a remarkable 7th spot in the Billboard’s list. The artist who also received the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards grabbed the attention with his 2024 debut album Dutty Papi.

The album feature tracks like “Ms Grippy” and a powerful collaboration with Umpa on “Top.” This album is also considered as one of the biggest hits of Shemmy J’s career so far. This collaboration between Shemmy J and Umpa has also played a significant role in promoting the pair as two defining and remarkable voices of Saint Lucia. His single “Liar” is also creating a buzz internationally, aiming to continue that in 2025 as well.

Shemmy J thanked all his fans for supporting him in his journey. He also expressed pride to see his brother and fellow Saint Lucian artiste, Umpa on the Billboard’s list. He aimed at breaking all the boundaries and ensured to continuing to make efforts with a vision to promote Saint Lucia’s music on the global stage.

Complete list of artists who topped the Billboard list in Caribbean

1. Joé Dwèt Filé (Haiti)

2. Likkle Addi (Jamaica)

3. AnnaleaX (Jamaica)

4. Bamby (French Guiana)

5. Umpa (Saint Lucia)

6. 1SkiMask (Jamaica)

7. Shemmy J (Saint Lucia)

8. Akeen Fennell (Jamaica)

9. Leighanna (Trinidad and Tobago)

10. Renecia Bernard (Jamaica)