CANSEC 2024: Strengthening Bonds for Regional Security

The Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024 was held in Barbados last week with the aim to discuss the military and security cooperation between the Caribbean nations. The theme of the conference, “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Futures: United for Regional Security,” led to the Union of forces for regional security maligned with reference to the fight […]

The Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024 was held in Barbados last week with the aim to discuss the military and security cooperation between the Caribbean nations.

The theme of the conference, “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Futures: United for Regional Security,” led to the Union of forces for regional security maligned with reference to the fight against threats to the region.

Dignitaries present at the conference

Amongst the attendees were the Acting Commander Major Kayode Sutton, and the Force Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class One St Clair Williams. Their participation showed the interest of their respective organisation in enhancing security of the region.

The threats which Caribbean is confronted may be summarized as follows: organized crime, climate-related challenges, and cyber threats.

CANSEC 2024 gave an opportunity to present ideas and work out strategies to solve these problems.

CANSEC 2024: Discussions for the meet

During the conference there were discussions about the necessity of cooperation between countries, preparing and using resources for obtaining goals, and planning for further years in order to guarantee security in the region.

Major Sutton and Warrant Officer Williams’ presence at the summit represented good, as this meant that everyone at any level of hierarchy counts.

Both the dignitaries provided knowledge, with their views including planning methods together with the essential working experience to locate better strategies.

Barbados being the hub for regional development

Barbados was in a way the right setting for the conference since it is a hub of regional integration.

The concept that Caribbean countries need to come together to address issues was reiterated in the event because there was the likelihood that funding may be scarce.

This year’s CANSEC event was a wake-up call for everyone that security of this regions is indeed a collective mandate.

Having strong partnership relations means that the Caribbean nations are in a better position to confront the present and future problems.

It is, therefore, in order that leaders such as Major Sutton and Warrant Officer Williams work hand in hand to foster security and success within the region.