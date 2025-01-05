Australia to face South Africa in 2025 WTC Final, wins Border-Gavaskar after 10 years

The wait is over for Australia, as they have laid their hands on the Border Gavaskar Trophy, after a long wait of 10 years, defeating India by 3-1 on Sunday. With this remarkable victory, the Aussies have qualified for the final of highly anticipated the World Test Championship 2025.

The Indian team failed to qualify for the 2025 WTC final after they lost to Australia by 6 wickets in the fifth and final Test, held in Sydney. This win has not only helped Australia regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but has also reached the final of WTC for a second consecutive time.

What happened during the Sydney test match held between Australia and India

The series began with India winning the toss and deciding to bat first, but the decision turned out to be a disaster in the first innings as India were bowled out for just 185 runs in the first innings. When Australia came to bat, Indian team dismissed them for 181 to take a lead of 4 runs.

Meanwhile, India could only manage to score only 157 runs in the 2nd innings, setting a target of 162 runs for Australia to chase down in the 4th innings and win the match. The target was easily chased down by the Australian team in the second session itself.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy began with India winning the first test by 295 runs in Perth under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. It was followed by second Australia’s victory in the second test match in Adelaide by 10 wickets. The third test series ended in a draw in Brisbane, while the Australians dominated the fourth test match in Melbourne, winning it by 184 runs.

Aus vs SA in WTC 2025

The Australian team will face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa on the hallowed turf from 11th – 15th June, 2025 at the iconic London venue, Lord’s Cricket Ground. This will be the second-successive final of Australia, having defeated India in the previous title clash in 2023. Also, this is the first time that Indian team has failed to reach the World Test Championship final after making consecutive final appearances.

The Australian team, currently standing at the second position will have the chance to defend their World Test Championship crown over South Africa. It will be the first time that Lord’s has been used for the final of the World Test Championship, with Southampton as the venue for the first edition (2021) and The Oval as the venue for the second edition (2023), that were won by New Zealand and Australia respectively.