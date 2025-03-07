Royal Caribbean cruise tragedy: Woman falls overboard after argument with fiancée

The vessel departed from Miami on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 and was 20 nautical miles from Freeport, Bahamas when the incident took place.

7th of March 2025

A woman fell from the 80s-themed Royal Caribbean International Cruise following an argument with her fiancée. The woman has been identified as a 56-year-old Kimberly Burch, fiancée of Taime Downe, the lead singer of the 1980s band, Faster Pussycat. As per reports, the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer of the Seas was 20 miles from the Bahamas when the overboard alarm sounded. The ship turned around and conducted a thorough search. However, no signs of life were found. 

As per the reports, the vessel departed from Miami on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 and was 20 nautical miles from Freeport, Bahamas when the incident took place. The cruise ship was scheduled to return to Florida on Sunday, 9th March, 2025, and included a lineup filled with other ’80s artists such as Quiet Riot, The Alarm, From the Jam and FireHouse, as well as MTV personalities Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter and Downtown Julie Brown.

According to the details, the singer, Taime Downe was also among the musical acts that were scheduled to perform on the cruise. His performances had set for Sunday and Tuesday night. The authorities of the Royal Caribbean shed light on the incident and said that their crew members immediately conducted a search operation. They added that their members are still working with the local authorities, aiming to provide support and assistance to the family members of the guest during these difficult times. 

Family of the deceased in grief

Following the incident, the family of Kimberly Burch confirmed the news about her death as they took to their social media account and expressed sorrow. As one of the family members wrote, “It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you, Kimberly Burch!!

Another person known to them wrote, “Taime Downe my heart is shattered for you. I pray that everybody will be there for you in your time of need. And although we haven't spoken on the phone for years you can reach out if you need to, I'm always here for my friends.”

“Kimberly Burch my heart breaks for your friends, family for everyone who loved you. we didn't chat a lot and I've known you for a time even before. you were a beautiful light in the world. Your smile your kindness will be missed. Heaven is gained another angel. May you rest in peace, and may your memory be a blessing.”

