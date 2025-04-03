UNC Leader Kamla Persad Pledges $1M fund to support families of fallen private security officers

Kamla Persad also shed light on the tireless work of all these private security officers.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Leader of Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar highlighted about the significance of private security officers, aimed at improving their working conditions. The leader also pledged to establish a joint government fund of $1 Million to support the families of fallen private security officers in order to assist the families of all those who were killed on duty and to mitigate the safety risks they face while protecting the communities.

Kamla Persad also shed light on the tireless work of all these private security officers. However, she pointed out the mistreatment they face, noting that they are still treated as second-class citizens and are frequently forced to work double and triple shifts for minimum wages.

“From ill-fitting bulletproof vests to unsafe vehicles and exhausting double shifts for minimum wage, their conditions are unacceptable,” noted Kamla Persad.

She further mentioned about the increasing crime rate in Trinidad and Tobago, noting that the current explosion of violence has made the jobs of private security officers equally more critical and dangerous. Therefore, she acknowledged the importance of government fund, stating that it will play a significant role in providing these officers with access to all the essential resources, enabling them to perform their tasks and duties efficiently and effectively, while ensuring public safety.

UNC pledges Government Fund for Private security officers

Under this Government Fund, the UNC leader pledged to provide $1 M compensation for the families of fallen security officers. She noted that this fund will play a huge role in supporting the families of security officers killed on duty financially, just like for police. The Political leader further reiterated her commitment to removing taxes on lifesaving equipment.

She added that under this fund, they are committed to eliminate taxes on bulletproof vests and security vehicles in order to make them more affordable and reasonable for security companies.

“This tax break, we felt, would really assist those in the private security industry. The tax break should also be expanded to the importation of bulletproof security vehicles.”

The Political leader, Kamla Persad also emphasised on providing proper training, equipment and fair compensation to all the security officers.

“There must be adequate provision of training, safety measures, including provisions for compensation with essential benefits.”

The leader noted that the officers who risk their lives should earn above minimum wage and receive medical, vocation and overtime benefits.

PNM Government fails to compensate

The UNC leader continued to add and said that they promised and delivered million dollars for Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and other security personnel, who died in the line of duty. She added that when they went out of office, the PNM Government never carried through with the legislation for it.

“The UNC commits to provide the legislation. It should not be a handout to you. It should be a right. Any officer falling in the line of duty, his family should receive $1 M in compensation,” noted Kamla Persad.

She therefore, encouraged PNM Government to collaborate with the estate police association and security companies to improve the working environment of the private security officers.

“Security officers undertake crucial and often life threatening jobs, especially during this unrelenting crime crisis, and they must be properly protected and compensated,” noted UNC Leader.