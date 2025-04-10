Trinidad and Tobago: UNC appeals for Noise-Free zones around SEA Exam centres to ensure students' peace

The United National Congress appealed to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to enforce a noise-free zone around the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Exams on Thursday. Emphasising the significance of exams, the party noted that it is necessary for SEA students to sit in their exams in peace, providing them a safe and secure environment.

The Opposition leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has therefore instructed all the UNC candidates to pause any general campaigning activities that may have been scheduled to take place in the near surroundings of the SEA centres. She added that they are committed to provide students with the right to write these crucial exams in mental and physical comfort.

The Opposition Party also demanded for special security in the crime hot spot areas, ensuring a safer and secure environment at all the primary schools. These exams will be conducted in the nation’s primary schools; therefore, the UNC has urged the police authorities to provide special security for all the schools where exams will be held.

The UNC also highlighted about the increase in crime and violence in the past decade and noted that this has affected many students mentally as well as physically. Ensuring educational development across the island, the Opposition leader Kamla Persad noted that it is time to put an end to all these crimes and violence, and to provide the nation’s youth a country where they can live and thrive.

Describing these students as the future generation of the island, she said that they are committed to maximizing education opportunities and opening doors to multiple opportunities and facilities for all the students of the country. Opposition leader Kamla Persad also recalled her tenure when they pioneered universal secondary education in T&T 2000, which led to the introduction of the SEA exams.

She added that they are committed to make efforts with a vision to introduce diverse concepts for the welfare, growth and development of Trinidad and Tobago.

“To all the beautiful children writing the SEA exams, I want you to trust that your hard work and discipline will ultimately pay off. I congratulate you on reaching this far, and I am very proud of every one of you. I know you will all do your absolute best in the exams, which will always be more than enough. To the teachers and parents of the SEA class 2025, I thank you all for your commitment, dedication, hard work, and love for our precious children,” said Kamla Persad-Bissessar.