Shai Hope becomes T20 Captain, DJ Bravo slams Windies Cricket for dropping Rovman Powell

Barbadian, Shai Hope took over the captaincy from Jamaican cricketer Rovman Powell as West Indies T20 Captain. The decision to name Shai Hope as T20 captain came at a time when the team continues its evolution to a 3rd T20 World Cup title in 2026.

Under Shai Hope, the Windies Cricket Team is expected to enter a new phase, with upcoming games in near future. As per reports, the player has been appointed as the T20 captain on the advice of the Head Coach, Darren Sammy.

The Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe shed light on Shai Hope’s appointment as a Captain and said that it signals a progressive shift for West Indies Cricket. He further mentioned about Shai’s ability to remain calm and composed under pressure and said that it would play a significant role in motivating the team during the bad times.

The Director also reflected on Shai Hope’s decision-making strategies and mentioned about his precision, using in-depth match data and player insights to shape strategies. He added that his knowledge and determination towards cricket makes him an ideal player and leader for the team. Shai Hope’s first game as West Indies Men’s T20 captain will be held against England and Ireland in a total of six T20 matches.

Rovman Powell’s tenure as Captain

Rovman Powell led the Windies T20 side with distinction since May 2023. Under his leadership, the West Indies Cricket Team has enjoyed some of the notable achievements, including a home series against India, England, and South Africa.

The player has also guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and has played an immense role in the team’s rise from 9th to 5th in the ICC T20I rankings. While extending gratitude to the player for his unwavering leadership, the Windies Cricket described his contribution as invaluable.

Notably, Rovman Powell has played in around 37 matches as the Windies Captain, out of which he has led his team to 19 victories, 17 loss and 1 match declared as no result.

Dwayne Bravo slammed Windies Cricket

The former cricketer Dwayne Bravo slammed the Windies Cricket Team for removing Rovman Powell and appointing Shai Hope as the T20 captain. He took to his official Instagram handle and fired at the Windies Cricket, stating, “once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues!”

He continued to add, stating that, “as a former player and a fan of WI cricket, this is easily one of the worst decisions ever, taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him the bad treatment towards players when would it Stop!”

The netizens agreed to DJ Bravo’s statement, as an individual wrote, “Agreed! In my opinion, Rovman Powell was one of the most abused and simultaneously underrated captains.” “I support Dj bravo always.... He had contributed more to WI but they failed to recognise him as a captain to their side,” said another user.