Trinidad and Tobago: TikToker arrested over alleged threats against political supporters ahead of election

A 35-year-old TikToker has been charged in Trinidad and Tobago in connection with viral videos circulating online. In the videos, the creator has allegedly made threats of violence against individuals believed to be supporters of a political party. As Trinidad and Tobago approaches its General Elections, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has raised concerns about the issue and has ensured the safety and security of the people of the island.

The TikToker has been identified as Bradlee Dhanaram of Agapito Trace, Santa Flora. He was arrested by Trinidad and Tobago Police Service National Operations Unit, during an intelligence-led operation, held by them in the Penal district on Friday 11th April, 2025.

According to the details shared by the authorities, the 35-year-old content creator has been charged under the Emergency Powers Regulations for "Making Statements Likely to Be Prejudicial to Public Safety." The authorities said that they are conducting a detailed investigation, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the person of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Police Service also reminded the public that any attempt to incite violence or cause panic, especially ahead of the April 28th General Elections will be dealt seriously. They reminded that all the citizens have the right to freedom of expressions, therefore, they urged the public to exercise it responsibly and within the confines of the law.

The netizens reacted on the incident, and shared their aspect that every person has the right to vote for whomever they choose. As an individual wrote, “This is a democratic country where people have the right to support the party of their choice whether it's PNM. UNC NTA. PDP PATRIOTIC FRONT.” “Really shameful, a person can vote whom they want to. Therefore, every person has also the right to speak what they want. It is just violence should not be done. People should not violate the law,” wrote another user.

UNC vs PNM

The General Election of Trinidad and Tobago is a two-way contest. The two major parties, including, People’s National Movement and the United National Congress are in the fray. The PNM is currently led by Stuart Young, while the UNC is led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Both the parties are actively making strategies and implementing measures with a vision to win the upcoming elections, scheduled to take place on 28th April, 2025. It will also be interesting to see which out of United National Congress or People’s National Movement Party emerges victorious.