Michelle Benjamin decries removal of UNC Banners, slams PNM, calls It attack on Democracy

The Member of Parliament for the Opposition Party of Trinidad and Tobago, Michelle Benjamin has accused the People’s National Movement of political victimization after one of her campaign banners was taken down in the Moruga/Tableland constituency. She slammed the ruling party and said that they have only ‘13 days left to engage in such nonsense actions.’

Sharing the video on her official Facebook handle, MP Michelle Benjamin reiterated her commitment to ridding the nation of what she described as the ‘rotten dictatorship’ of PNM Government.

“Victimization to the fullest; however, as all things, it will soon come to an end. On April 28th, the country will rid itself of the rotten dictatorship PNM,” noted MP Michelle Benjamin.

She also expressed her frustration and noted that all the PNM is doing is resorting to desperate tactics, targeting and removing the UNC’s campaign banners. She described it as a blatant victimization, calling it a direct attack on democracy.

MP Benjamin said that such actions highlight not just political gamesmanship but showcases the PNM Government’s insecurity and fear of losing to the United National Congress Party. She reiterated her commitment to remain focussed and energized despite the tactics by the People’s National Movement.

She added that the PNM Government can tear down their signs and banners, but not the hope and unity of the people. She further claimed that Moruga/Tableland is ready for real leadership and aimed at protecting the people of the constituency from the evil actions of the PNM Government.

Also, the netizens expressed their anger and frustration on the actions of the ruling party and described it as ‘poor tactics.’ As an individual wrote, “PNM just proving to themselves they are losing this election, they to dam nasty.” Another wrote, “This shows PNM ‘s insecurity, you will face what you deserve in elections. Mind it,” wrote another user.

MP Michelle Benjamin who will be fighting for the elections for Moruga/Tableland constituency noted that they are committed to serve the people of her community. She added that they are looking forward to building a community grounded in compassion and unity, serving them with heart and strength.