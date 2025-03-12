Air Canada announces extra flight services between Toronto and St. Vincent

The new flight services are set to enhance connectivity between Canada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, offering passengers seamless travel options.

Air Canada has announced extra flight services from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Argyle International Airport (SVD) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These flight services announced by the airline are expected to play a significant role in enhancing connectivity between the nations, providing seamless travel options to the passengers.

Sharing the comprehensive time table of the flight schedule, the tourism authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines noted, “Plan your ultimate getaway to paradise with seamless flights from Canada to St. Vincent & The Grenadines! Your dream vacation is just a flight away.”

Flight Schedule

As per the new schedule unveiled by the airline, flights operating from March to April 2025 will provide services on three days including, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Following that, the airline will resume its services on 7th May, 2025 which will run through 22nd October, 2025. The aircraft will operate each Wednesday, providing seamless travel options to the passengers.

The airline will later resume their services from 27th October, 2025 which will be available on two days, including Mondays and Fridays. “Whether you're escaping the cold or visiting family, these additional flights make it easier than ever to enjoy the stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and warm hospitality of SVG.”

Tourism Authority of St Vincent and the Grenadines on expanded flight services

Tourism Authority of St Vincent and the Grenadines shed light on the expanded flight schedule, stating that they are looking forward to attract large number of travellers to the country. They noted that they are looking forward to showcase the best of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighting its natural beauty, lush rainforests, pristine beaches, vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

They also mentioned about the partnership with Air Canada and said that such expanded flight services is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the airline towards fostering strategic partnerships to boost global air connectivity and showcasing the beauty of the destination.