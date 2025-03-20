PM Terrance Drew and Premier Brantley meet for Joint Cabinet Meeting to address national priorities
The leaders discussed major steps and projects to drive national development and address pressing challenges like climate change.
20th of March 2025
The Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet convened their first Joint Cabinet Meeting of 2025. The meeting was held at Park Hyatt on Monday brought both the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley together to engage in significant dialogues, aimed at advancing and promoting national interests.
Both the leaders conducted healthy discussions on major steps and projects to be undertaken with a vision to drive national development and address pressing challenges in the Federation such as climate change. The Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew shed light on the meeting and described it as a crucial step forward in strengthening collaboration between both the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration.
“Yesterday, we took an important step forward in strengthening collaboration within our Federation as the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet convened for our first Joint Cabinet Meeting of 2025,” said PM Terrance Drew.
He also highlighted the discussions held between both the delegates and noted that they exchanged significant dialogues on tackling key national priorities. The topics covered during the meeting include, economic diversification, crime reduction, energy security, and climate resilience.
PM Terrance Drew also mentioned about reviewing ongoing efforts to develop Geothermal Energy. He called it an initiative which has a huge potential to transform the Federation’s economic landscape and secure a sustainable future for generations to come. The Prime Minister further mentioned about collaboration between Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration and noted that it is not an option but a necessity.
He added that despite political differences, there are fundamental areas where they can and must work together as one people.
“We are stronger when we stand united in our pursuit of progress for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said PM Terrance Drew.
Premier Mark Brantley also shed light on the first joint meeting for 2025 and said that nothing in this world is ever achieved without the ability to communicate. “Dialogue is important.” He also mentioned about the challenges and differences and said that they are putting themselves in a position to deal with all those. He added that they are cooperating on multiple issues, challenges and opportunities, aimed at working for the welfare and development of the Federation.
Latest
- Lindon Victor opts out of 2025 World Indoor Championships, sets sights on Outdoor Season
-
Buju Banton to Headline Planet Hollywood and Hollywood Palladium, marking historic West Coast return
-
Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis unveils new track for enhanced athlete experience and performance
-
Bahamian man found guilty of sexually abusing his teen daughter
-
PM Terrance Drew held significant discussions in St Maarten on sidelines of OECS Meeting
Related Articles
21st of June 2024
5th of February 2024
19th of August 2023
13th of November 2022
29th of July 2022
14th of July 2022
11th of September 2021