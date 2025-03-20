PM Terrance Drew and Premier Brantley meet for Joint Cabinet Meeting to address national priorities

The Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet convened their first Joint Cabinet Meeting of 2025. The meeting was held at Park Hyatt on Monday brought both the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley together to engage in significant dialogues, aimed at advancing and promoting national interests.

Both the leaders conducted healthy discussions on major steps and projects to be undertaken with a vision to drive national development and address pressing challenges in the Federation such as climate change. The Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew shed light on the meeting and described it as a crucial step forward in strengthening collaboration between both the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration.

“Yesterday, we took an important step forward in strengthening collaboration within our Federation as the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet convened for our first Joint Cabinet Meeting of 2025,” said PM Terrance Drew.

He also highlighted the discussions held between both the delegates and noted that they exchanged significant dialogues on tackling key national priorities. The topics covered during the meeting include, economic diversification, crime reduction, energy security, and climate resilience.

PM Terrance Drew also mentioned about reviewing ongoing efforts to develop Geothermal Energy. He called it an initiative which has a huge potential to transform the Federation’s economic landscape and secure a sustainable future for generations to come. The Prime Minister further mentioned about collaboration between Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration and noted that it is not an option but a necessity.

He added that despite political differences, there are fundamental areas where they can and must work together as one people.

“We are stronger when we stand united in our pursuit of progress for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Premier Mark Brantley also shed light on the first joint meeting for 2025 and said that nothing in this world is ever achieved without the ability to communicate. “Dialogue is important.” He also mentioned about the challenges and differences and said that they are putting themselves in a position to deal with all those. He added that they are cooperating on multiple issues, challenges and opportunities, aimed at working for the welfare and development of the Federation.