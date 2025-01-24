Nevis Government invests $3.6 Million in land for affordable housing project

This purchase by Government of Nevis aligns with Premier Mark Brantley’s vision to address the growing demand for housing on the island nation.

The Nevis Island Administration has purchased around 36 acres of land at Garners Estate, St. James Parish, at a cost of $3.6 million. The Government acquired the land, costing in millions with the aim of providing affordable, high-quality housing for the citizens of Nevis.

This purchase by Government of Nevis aligns with Premier Mark Brantley’s vision to address the growing demand for housing on the island nation. Emphasising on the recently obtained houses, Premier Brantley said that it will be made available to citizens to build their homes at affordable rates.

How NIA purchased additional lands and why?

Premier Brantley emphasised on the newly acquired land and said that the demand for the housing has now exceeded all the availability of government-owned lands to construct homes. He therefore, highlighted about the significance of purchasing the additional lands in order to cater the needs and demands of the citizens, providing shelter to them.

He mentioned about sub-dividing the plot of land into residential lots and make them available for sale to potential homeowners. Premier Brantley said that he is committed to his intentions and are looking forward to facilitating the construction of additional homes to meet the growing demand for housing. The funds for purchasing the land was secured through a short-term financing arrangement. He added that they are aiming to repay the debt as soon as possible.

Nevis Island Administration constructed around 329 homes

As per the data, the Nevis Island Administration has constructed around 329 homes with an investment of $71.8 million. Shedding light on the construction of houses, Premier Mark Brantley reiterated his commitment to providing affordable homes to the citizens, elevating their quality of life.

Challenges in way of Nevis Island Administration in constructing homes

Premier Brantley also focussed on the challenges of rising construction costs and called the NHLDC’s long-standing subsidies for home construction ‘unsustainable’. He highlighted about the significant efforts undertaken by the authorities in order to keep the price for construction of these homes limited by subsidizing the overall cost of construction.

Premier Brantley added that they will conduct a review of the the sale price of land. He added that price adjustments will be necessary to reduce the level of subsidy and help them to align the selling price per home with its cost of construction. He also mentioned about making provisions, aiming to allow individuals to secure funding from commercial lending institutions to purchase land and construct homes using private contractors.