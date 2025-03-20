PM Terrance Drew held significant discussions in St Maarten on sidelines of OECS Meeting

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew held productive and insightful discussions with the President of the University of St. Martin (USM), Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority. Both the delegates exchanged significant dialogues on potential collaborations in key areas such as climate resilience, information technology, performing arts and many others.

Sharing the glimpses of their meeting on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister Terrance Drew mentioned about the discussions he had with Dr. Baez about the nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that he is extremely proud to hear about the nationals of the Federation living and thriving in St. Martin, particularly their impact on education, business, and community development.

“Last evening, I had a productive and insightful discussion with Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez, President of the University of St. Martin (USM), as we explored opportunities for collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and USM,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Dr. Baez also highlighted about witnessing the excellence and resilience of the Federation and extended an invitation for St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in USM’s upcoming seminar. This seminar is scheduled to be held in April on climate policy and coastal protection.

The Prime Minister noted that they as they are stepping towards their agenda of making St. Kitts and Nevis, a Sustainable Island State, education remains a pillar of progress. He therefore, expressed his desire and excitement for further engagements, aimed at empowering the people both at home and across the region.

PM Terrance Drew meets Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis in Sint Maarten

Not only this, the Prime Minister also met his fellow Kittitians and Nevisians in Sint Maarten. He held discussions with all those nationals, hearing their stories, success and continued love for their homeland. The leader of the nation noted also appreciated them for making remarkable impact in business, education, and leadership, stating that, “I am incredibly proud of the contributions you continue to make.”

PM Terrance Drew said that their people abroad have played a vital role in shaping the future of their Federation in every sector, be it, energy independence, agriculture expansion, digital transformation or healthcare advancements. He added that all these nationals do not necessarily have to come back home physically, but can contribute significantly to the nation’s development from wherever they are in the world.

PM Drew meets PM Dr. Luc Mercelina

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew also met the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, who surprised him by dropping in to extend his warm greetings and solidarity during his meeting with the St Kitts and Nevis diaspora. During their meeting, the Prime Minister Mercelina shed light on his message of uniting Caribbean region, noting that, “The only way for us to become big in this world is for Caribbean countries to unite… We have shared problems that we can solve if we share our solutions with each other.”

To which, the PM Terrance Drew agreed with his call for them to work together as one Caribbean people to tackle shared challenges and seize new opportunities. PM Terrance Drew further continued to add that, St. Kitts and Nevis is on the move, and their government is committed to staying connected and engaged with other nations for the development of the Federation.