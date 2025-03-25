CPL 2025: Bigger, Bolder and More thrilling than ever before, Know Schedule

The 2025 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League is expected to be an even bigger blockbuster than the last year’s.

The biggest cricket festival is all set to return to the Caribbean region with the unveiling of an exciting schedule of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025, set to take place from Thursday, 14th August to Sunday, 21st September, 2025. As per reports, a total of 34 matches will be played with each of the six participating teams competing in 10 group-stage fixtures.

Shedding light on the CPL 2025, Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall expressed excitement for the upcoming season. He aimed at delivering a world-class tournament that brings together passionate cricket fans from across the Caribbean and beyond.

He also shed light on the 2024 edition and noted that it exceeded all the expectations. He expressed his confidence that the 2025 tournament will build on that success, providing unforgettable moments for players and spectators alike.

Schedule of Caribbean Premier League 2025

Sharing the schedule for the 2025 edition of CPL, the organizers noted that they have prepared a schedule, ensuring no clash with West Indies International matches. They noted that they have selected it to ensure their complete coordination with the Windies Cricket Management. As per the schedule, the knockout rounds as well as the Finals will be held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, promising an electrifying conclusion to the competition.

Thursday, 14th August

· SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts)

Friday, 15th August

· SKN Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts)

Saturday, 16th August

· Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Sunday, 17th August

· SKN Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts)

· Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Tuesday, 19th August

· St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts)

Wednesday, 20th August

· Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Thursday, 21st August

· St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals (Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts)

Friday, 22nd August

· Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Saturday, 23rd August

· Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

Sunday, 24th August

· Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

· Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

Tuesday, 26th August

· Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

Wednesday, 27th August

· Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (Trinidad)

Thursday, 28th August

· Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

Friday, 29th August

· Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals (Trinidad)

Saturday, 30th August

· Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Trinidad)

Sunday, 31st August

· Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

Monday, 1st September

· Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Trinidad)

Wednesday, 3rd September

· Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings (Trinidad)

Thursday, 4th September

· Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Friday, 5th September

· Barbados Royals vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Saturday, 6th September

· Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Sunday, 7th September

· Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Wednesday, 10th September

· Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Thursday, 11th September

· Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Friday, 12th September

· Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Saturday, 13th September

· Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Sunday, 14th September

· Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Tuesday, 16th September

· Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Wednesday, 17th September

· Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Friday, 19th September

· Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1 (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)

Sunday, 21st September

· Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 (Guyana National Stadium, Providence)