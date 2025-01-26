Tiquanny Williams becomes first Kittitian to sign professional contract with KF TREPCA

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association congratulated the player, calling it a proud moment for him, the association, and the entire federation.

The National Senior Football Team player of St Kitts and Nevis, Tiquanny Williams has officially signed a 2-and-a-half-year contract with KF TREPCA in Kosovo. It is a renowned professional football club based in the southern part of Mitrovica, Kosovo.

The signing of the player marks a historic milestone as Tiquanny Williams became the first player from the Federation to sign a professional contract in the Eastern European territory.

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association delighted with Tiquanny Williams selection

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association took to their official Facebook account to congratulate the player and called it a proud moment for him, the Football Association and the entire Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. They further shed light on their commitment to continuing to create such opportunities for their players, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities, techniques and excel on the global stage.

They added that they are looking forward to witnessing such similar achievement of many other players as well, aiming to position the sports sector of the country on the international platform.

“We're excited to watch him take this next step in his career and represent our nation on the international stage!”

Emphasising on Williams selection, the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association said that he has consistently impressed with his performances on the National Team. The SKNFA emphasised on the speed and goal-scoring ability which has played a significant role in his selection and making him a standout player for the team.

Tiquanny Williams aimed to be example for athletes of Nation

Following the signing ceremony, the player extended gratitude to the association and all his well-wishers. He added that he is truly honoured and blessed to take his crucial step in his football career with KF TREPCA. The player also aimed at inspiring other young players from St Kitts and Nevis who aspires to represent their nation on an international platform.

Minister Samal Duggins congratulates

The Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also extended congratulations and best wishes to the player for his new tenure with KF TREPCA. He acknowledged the unwavering hard work, determination and passion of the player and called him a shining example for the aspiring athletes of the Federation.

The Minister added that this historic achievement of Tiquanny Williams reflects his passion for football. He said that they are looking forward for the player to inspire several other young players from St Kitts and Nevis to pursue their goals and passion without any fear of losing.

Klubi Futbollistik Trepca

Klubi Futbollistik Trepca is a professional football club which is currently competing in Group A of the First Football League of Kosovo. The club was founded in 1932 and since then, it has earned a huge fan base for their commitment of giving opportunities to new talent. The club is expecting to create multiple opportunities for the player and a platform to showcase his abilities on the international level.