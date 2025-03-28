Ghanian sensation Moily wishes to partner with Vybz Kartel, sparks excitement among fans

Moily has also expressed her desire to collaborate with Vybz Kartel, revealing that she hopes he will not only work with her but also recognize her music on stage by introducing her, just as he did for Vanessa Bling.

Ghanian dancehall music artist, Moily expressed her desire to work with Jamaican dancehall icon and World Boss Vybz Kartel. The artist invited him to visit Ghana to enjoy the influence of his music and the love for him in the country.

During an interview, Moily was asked about the Jamaican artist whom she would love to bring to Ghana. She replied to the question, and said, “Vybz Kartel. I’ll be honest with you. That's a big shout.” She further appreciated Kartel for his aura and performances and expressed her desire for the greater collaboration with him in the near future.

Moily also expressed her desire for collaborating with Vybz Kartel and added that she wants him to come on stage and recognize her music by introducing her, as he did Vanessa Bling. “This is what I want. I want him to come on stage. I want him to introduce me like he did Vanessa Bling. Oh, wonder girl. Introducing Molly music.”

The dancehall music sensation, Vybz Kartel has not yet responded to the craze and invitation by Moily. However, following this, the citizens and lovers of dancehall music have expressed their excitement and anticipation to see both these dancehall icons deliver an electrifying performance, making the audience groove to their tunes.

“It will happen Molly when yuh least expect it. God is the greatest. Looking forward to see this duo slaying. Oh my god, it really should happen now,” wrote one user. Another individual noted, “Manifest this! Def would also love to see Vybz Kartel. Dancehall King and Queen together. Mark my words, it will mark best collaboration ever.”

“Truth of the matter is, many Ghanaians know the name vybkartel, and his music. So if he's coming it'll be nice, but if he's coming to perform, he would create a massive record,” said another user.

After his release from prison, Vybz Kartel has been keeping a busy schedule with multiple performances and new songs releases. The artist has also recently released the official music video for ‘Ignite the World,’ which is receiving humongous love from his fans. The artist was also seen at the DJ Khaled’s studio with Bounty Killer, which sparks another musical hit.