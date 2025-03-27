Engaged Annie Knight sticks to her plan of sleeping with 1,000 Men in 2025

Annie Knight, who claimed to have slept with 600 men in 2024, aims to push that number even higher before tying the knot with her fiancé.

Despite her engagement, Annie Knight, famously known as ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman’ has announced to stand on her vow to sleep with 1000 men in 2025. She has recently got engaged to Henry Brayshaw, who break the news on social media by sharing their romantic photos of the dessert-table proposal in Los Angeles.

Knight showed off her massive oval diamond ring with the caption: "All bets are off, I'm the winner... I love you." Emphasising on her vow, she noted that her engagement will not stop her from letting 1000 men run through her before her wedding night.

As per the details, Annie Knight, who claimed to have slept with 600 men in 2024, aims to push that number even higher before tying the knot with her fiancé. She added that she has set her sights on sleeping with 1000 men before the end of 2025, and said that her desire to sleep with 1000 men will not change anything with her husband-to-be.

Knight highlighted about her fiancé and said that he is completely monogamous and faithful to her and is forbidden from sleeping with other women. However, in her case, she added that her fiancé is really supportive who understands that this is her job and he accepts her for, ‘who she is.’ She added that in fact her fiancé also accompanied her on a wild Spring Break trip to Cancun, where she filmed with dozens of young men while he chilled at the hotel.

“Instead of getting jealous, James asks me how my shoots go and provides emotional and moral support,” said Annie Knight.

Who is Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw?

Annie Knight, famously known as ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman, is an Only Fans creator and influencer who is living between Melbourne and Gold Coast. The 28-year-old content creator is known for her unapologetic approach to intimacy.

She was previously been in the news for her record-breaking rendezvous with 654 partners in a single year, once again came to news when she vowed to sleep with 1000 men. She has also started taking applications for the same, which could help her to complete her challenge. She added that she wants to make sure that the internet doesn’t forget her name anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Henry Brayshaw is the son of James Brayshaw, a retired Australian cricketer, 57, who now works on television and radio. He is currently working as one of the main cricket presenters. Brayshaw has also had his own controversial past, as he was pleaded guilty to a drug-fuelled assault during a 2019 New Year's Eve rampage where he punched a homeowner while high on magic mushrooms.

Citizens bashed both Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw for making fun of Marriage

The duo recently shocked their followers by sharing the pictures of the engagement. This engagement has raised several questions and has led to trolling of Knight and Brayshaw for their such thought process, stating that she is making fun of one of the most beautiful institutions called ‘Marriage.’

As an individual wrote, “Intentionally make 1000 soul ties then say come and get it? It's a mockery of marriage. I bet she's one of those woke women who does everything to please themselves.” “Somebody gets the fiance to a therapist for his self-esteem issues,” wrote another user.

“Smart guy. He knows he will be wet for life as long as she gets run through on a regular. By the time her 5 mins of fame is over, he should be set if he saves wisely. Meanwhile that hole that will need 1000's to stitch back together Woll run her broke cause not a man will want to get lost in that bartpan of rubbery slippery pum. No walls indeed,” wrote another individual.