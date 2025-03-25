Trinidadian singer Susan Maicoo passes away at 62 after prolonged battle with Sepsis

The demise of Susan Maicoo was confirmed by her husband, Rawle, who revealed that she was discharged from the hospital on March 14, 2025, after a six-week stay but suffered a relapse on Sunday morning.

After suffering from a prolonged illness, the Trinidadian singer, Susan Maicoo has passed away at the age of 62 after complications from the disease. The singer known for her parang classics such as “Trini Christmas Is The Best,” “Daisy Gone,” and “We Come Out To Dance”. “Daisy Gone” (1991) has left the world, leaving fans in shock and in grief.

Notably, the demise of Maicoo was confirmed by her husband Rawle, who shared that her wife was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital on 14th March, 2025 after a six-week stay. However, she suffered a relapse on Sunday morning.

What happened to Susan Maicoo

Shedding light on the health condition of Maicoo, her husband Rawle shared that she was suffering from a disease called ‘Sepsis.’ He explained that Sepsis is considered as a life-threatening infection that affects the immune system negatively and can also lead to the death of an individual.

Sharing about the time when Maicoo first started feeling unwell, her husband mentioned that her wife was taken to the hospital on 11th February, 2025. He added that she experienced severe abdominal pain, backaches which worsened her condition excessively bad and led to further deterioration.

He added that as requested by the health officials, he took her for a scan which revealed about the extent of the infection. He added that as a result of the disease, Maicoo’s lungs, gallbladder, liver, intestines and kidneys were all severely affected by Sepsis.

Rawle continued, stating that before his wife was discharged from the hospital, the hospital professionals conducted another scan, which revealed that her kidneys, liver, gall bladder and intestines were responding to the medical treatment and were coming back to the normal functioning. He added that all of sudden she suffered a relapse and passed away.

However, the singer’s husband acknowledged the healthcare professionals, stating that they have been tremendous throughout her treatment.

Netizens extended condolences and praised her husbands fighting spirit

After the demise of the Trinidadian singer, the netizens extended condolences to her family and friends. They also praised her husband who always supported her wife throughout her treatment and for remaining her biggest supporter.

As an individual wrote, “Condolences to her family and friends, I was so happy when she was released from hospital, but the Lord had other plans for her, may her soul rest in eternal peace. Kudos to her husband, who was always there for her and supported her throughout. God bless you man. You truly is her better half.”

“Such sad news, very sorry to know about her passing. Condolences to her family, loved ones and her husband. He was such supportive partner. May God gave him the strength, comfort and encouragement in their time of grief. May her soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” wrote another person.