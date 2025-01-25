Dominica appoints Gold medallist Thea Lafond as Destination Brand Ambassador

Dominica’s first-ever Olympic Gold medallist Thea Lafond Gadson has been announced as the Brand Ambassador of the island nation. As an ambassador, she aims to take Dominica to new heights by sharing its story with the world, positioning the island not just as a destination, but as a home of unmatched beauty, strength and inspiration.

The Golden Girl was officially announced as the Destination’s Brand Ambassador during a ceremony held on Friday at Sutton Place Café. While announcing her as an ambassador, the tourism authority highlighted her remarkable achievements and said that they perfectly align with their vision of building a world-class Sustainable tourism destination.

The authorities expressed desire of celebrating the unique offerings and inspiring the world to visit the nation to discover why it is called as the Nature Island of the Caribbean.

Thea Lafond Gadson to elevate Dominica’s status: Minister Denise Charles

The Minister of Tourism of Dominica, Denise Charles Pemberton highlighted about Thea Lafond’s role as an ambassador, stating that it marks an exciting chapter for the tourism authority of the country. She reflected on global reach earned by Dominica with Lafond Gadson’s victory and added that their partnership with her will play a significant role in highlighting Dominica as not just a destination, but as a home of unmatched beauty, strength and inspiration.

Minister Charles aimed at elevating Dominica's status as a highly sought after destination, positioning nation as a premier Caribbean destination globally. She further mentioned about the immense pride and glory that Thea’s victory has brought to the nation. Tourism Minister also emphasised on the Thea’s story of resilience and excellence, noting that it embodies the spirit of the people and the island.

“From the boiling lake to the vibrant marine life beneath our waters, from the rich culture of the Kalinago people, to the longest trail in the region, the Waitukubuli National Trail, Thea Lafond, our new brand ambassador, will showcase the best of what we have to offer,” said Minister Denise Charles.

The Chairman of Discover Dominica Authority, Benoit Bardouille expressed confidence in Thea Lafond’s new role as an Ambassador. She added that Thea will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in showcasing the beauty and potential of the island. The Chairman further mentioned about the influence of Thea Lafond and added that she will play a huge role in inspiring travellers to explore the vibrant communities, and the pristine nature.

Thea’s main focus as an ambassador

Thea Lafond Gadson as an ambassador will focus on several areas including, the core tourism pillars, adventure, health and wellness, and sustainability, aiming to amplify Dominica's global reach, celebrating the unique offerings and inspiring the visitors around the globe.

The gold medallist extended gratitude to the Government of Dominica and expressed excitement on her new role as Destination Brand Ambassador. She added that has always strived hard to use her athletic power to bring glory to Dominica.

“It is always about making sure that what I consider to be the greatest gem of the Caribbean, to be known to the world. And it just so happens that I was able to do it within my passion, athletics,” said Thea Lafond Gadson.

She further continued that she is looking forward to boast, share and encourage people to come and discover the beautiful island of Dominica. “I am more than excited to start this new journey with everyone here, with everyone on island, to continue to put Dominica on top.”