Vybz Kartel, Bounty Killer, DJ Khaled’ studio vibes spark fans' excitement for upcoming hit

Dancehall legends Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer are all ready to set the studio on fire as they vibe to a new track, which is rumoured to be a part of DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, ‘Aalam of God.’ This collaboration between the duo has sparked excitement among the dancehall music lovers after DJ Khaled shared a video of legends vibing in the studio.

The fans are expecting a strong collaboration on the way between both the legends, looking forward for an electrifying musical combo. This iconic collaboration comes after both Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel recently made their long-awaited return to the United States for the first time in 15 years.

These visa issues kept these Dancehall legends far away from connecting with their US fan base, which is considered one of the most influential markets for Jamaican artists. However, the dancehall star Bounty Killer finally returned to the United States for the first time in 15 years after his visa to the North American country was reinstated.

The announcement of his arrival in the country was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans alike. Vybz Kartel whose US visa was also reinstated last month also posted a plane emoji with the hashtag #GodIsTheGreatest. Now with the pictures of the trio, including Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel and DJ Khaled getting viral on social media, the fans are predicting that this song will be epic.

“The food is cooking watch Father and Son that’s dance hall look out more fire Kaboom,” said one user. Another wrote, “It’s like the early 2000s all over again. Watch father and son nuh,” said another user.

‘Aalam of God’ – DJ Khaled’s 14th album

‘Aalam of God’ marks the 14th album of DJ Khaled which is scheduled to release in 2025 via We the Best/Republic Records. Shedding light on the album, DJ Khaled compares it to Jay-Z’s “The Black Album,” which was touted as the rapper’s retirement record in 2003. He focussed on it and said that this is not his last album, it’s his ‘Black album.’

He mentioned about the album’s title, ‘Aalam of God,’ and said that is named after his 5-year-old son Aalam. He also explained the meaning of the name, which translates to the ‘world of God’ which means ‘world’ or ‘universe’ in Arabic.