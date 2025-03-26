Rihanna brings Fenty Beauty to Jamaica: Official launch dates revealed

This announcement follows Rihanna’s revelation in November 2024 during an exclusive event in Barbados, where she officially launched Fenty Beauty across the Caribbean.

One of the renowned cosmetics brands, Fenty Beauty, owned by Barbadian singer Rihanna is all set to roll out in Jamaica, effective from April 2025. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Eau de Parfum and all other products will be made available at Fontana Waterloo in Kingston on 10th April and at Fontana Fairview in Montego Bay on 12th April, 2025.

Sharing the information on their official social media handle, the Fenty Beauty announced, “We heard you, fam! @BadGalRiri is bringin’ Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin to Jamaica! Shop exclusively at @Fontana_Pharmacy Waterloo on 4/10 and Fairview on 4/12.”

The video offers glimpses of Rihanna with her nails decorated with the Jamaican flag. Notably, the singer and entrepreneur Rihanna expanded her luxury beauty and skincare lines to various countries in the Caribbean last year. However, Jamaica was absent from the list but it will now be included in the list, giving Jamaicans access to enjoy the diverse products offered by Fenty Beauty.

This announcement follows Rihanna’s revelation in November 2024 during an exclusive event in Barbados, where she officially launched Fenty Beauty across the Caribbean. At that time, the brand was expanded into several regional markets which include Antigua, Bahamas, Aruba, Cayman, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St. Maarten, Bermuda and Cayman.

The absence of Jamaica from the list left Jamaican fans very disappointed, therefore Rihanna assured them to soon launch the brand on the island as well. Fulfilling her promise, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is all set to be officially launched in Jamaica. With the official confirmation of Jamaica’s inclusion in the list, the Fenty Beauty fans can now mark their calendars.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty was first launched in 2017 by world-renowned singer, Rihanna. This brand was created with the promise of inclusion for all women, celebrating women. Over the years, Fenty Beauty became the biggest beauty brand launch, which drove huge success commercially.

The Fenty Beauty is also known for offering a wide range of makeup and skincare products, designed for all skin tones. The brand has achieved several recognitions over the years, expanding into haircare and continues to be a trailblazer in the beauty industry.