Grenada Government delivers 3 homes to Hurricane Beryl 2024 victims

The Government of Grenada officially handed over three fully furnished homes to Hurricane Beryl 2024 victims, with recipients Florence Snagg, Kirt Joyette, and Pamela Emmons expressing deep gratitude at the ceremony.

19th of February 2025

The Government of Grenada has officially handed over three brand-new, fully furnished homes to recipients under ‘Build Back Better Homes’ initiative. The keys to the homes were provided to the families who lost their livelihood due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl 2024. 

The handing over ceremony of the houses was celebrated during a special ceremony, attended by several government officials and the recipients. The recipients of the three houses were Florence Snagg, Kirt Joyette and Pamela Emmons, who expressed delight and their deepest appreciation for their new homes. 

Minister Tevin Andrews committed to elevate quality of life of citizens 

Shedding light on the ceremony, the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews aimed at bringing the region back to normalcy. He emphasised on the devastating effects of Beryl and stated that these houses represent the resilience and the importance of the enhancements that they will undertake over the next few years. 

He expressed delight on being able to hand over a brand-new build back better, more resilient, fully furnished, home to the recipients who lost the roof over the heads due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Minister Andrews therefore, aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to support all those who have no income or whose income was directly affected as a result of the hurricane. 

Minister Tevin Andrews asserted that the rebuilding process is something which is going to take time and will surely help everyone. He added that the handing over of 3 houses is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to rebuilding their community stronger together. 

Build Back Better represents resilience: Minister Tevin Andrews 

Under the ‘Build Back Better Project’, the Government of Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique aimed at handing over around 37 homes, aiming to help those who were affected by the Beryl. The initiative undertaken by the authorities is more than just rebuilding, it’s about creating stronger, more resilient communities for the future. 

“Each step we take is a step toward ensuring a better tomorrow for everyone involved,” Minister Tevin Andrews.

With the process of constructing and delivering the homes, the Government aimed at helping all those vulnerable who were severely affected due to the aftermath of Beryl. 

The Minister also therefore, asked the continuous support locally, regionally and internationally for the recovery effort of the Beryl. For the same, the Ministry has also partnered with the Grenada Electricity Company, aiming to provide furnishings for the homes, ensuring better and advanced facilities. 

Ana Allen

