Trinidad Carnival: Viral Video of Influencer using Cemetery Grounds as restroom divides opinion

The influencer recorded a video, sharing her experience at the Trinidad’s Carnival, stating that she has learnt some lessons after playing mas in the Trinidad Carnival for the very first time.

A social media influencer and model, Gabrielle Fequiere shared that she didn’t get time to use the restroom and had to use someone’s grave while playing with the Yuma band during the Carnival celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago.

Yuma is a Trinidad and Tobago based carnival masquerade band who categorically rejects this behaviour and noted that whether the masquerades are local or foreign, they respect all of them, both in life and death. “Yuma is aware of the viral video circulating regarding a former masquerade utilising public cemetery grounds as a restroom.” Post shared by YUMA Notably, the influencer recorded a whole video, sharing her experience at the Trinidad’s Carnival, stating that she has learnt some lessons after playing mas in the Trinidad Carnival for the very first time.

“This here is my first time playing Trinidad Carnival, and here's my honest review. So I didn't really know what to expect, but this is the first time in costume. I would say don't get lost and don't leave your band behind because to find the band again is so much work. And if you can hold your pee and number two for as long as possible, that would be the best thing to do because when I tell you, I literally had to poop on someone's grave at one point because the party was really going on.”

“There was literally nowhere else to go, and I had to go. So I literally had to crawl in a freaking grave crypt to, like, go number two because I didn't know what else to do. Like, I was literally stuck in the middle of the road with thousands of people everywhere. That was the only privacy I got, really.”

This video shared by the influencer went viral across the social media platforms, with people condemning her actions. In fact, many even called for her to be banned from entering Trinidad and Tobago ever again. After facing massive outrage in her comment sector, the influencer deleted the video posted to her TikTok account.

She recorded another video clarifying her thoughts, stating that, “First of all, I never desecrated, disrespected, on anyone's personal grave site, burial site with that that's tombstone, all of that. That did not happen. I should have been clearer my other video. I was not giving context or details of what was going on, So I'm here to do that today.”

She further ensured her followers to make better choices in the future, noting that it was her first time participating in such an experience like that, playing masque in full costume in the carnival. She added that she was neither with any friend or someone to help or guide her, which could steer her in the right direction and could her out.

She added that her intention in sharing the video was not to disrespect anyone or target anyone’s feelings, however to help people and make the world a better place. “My intention is only to help people and to make the world a better place.”

Following her clarification, the netizens shared their different opinions, with some supporting her, while others calling it a public stunt.

As an individual wrote, “What madness, please let’s move on, nature called you needed to relieve yourself no problem. Some things don't need to be broad casted to the public. Am sure you're probably not the first person to do that. Because you chose to share your story publicly off course you open yourself to public opinions.”

“Girl all you doing is shitting down the media and not cleaning yourself after. Just hush. Yuh embarrassed yourself for doing that, and yuh still embarrassing yourself for talking sh#t. Go clean yuh shitty mess on the grave. Shox,” wrote another user.