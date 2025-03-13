Jazz n Creole Festival 2025: Vibrant fusion of music, food and culture to return in Dominica
Experience the vibrant fusion of jazz and Creole culture at the Jazz n Creole Festival 2025, celebrating Dominica's rich musical and cultural heritage.
13th of March 2025
The Jazz n Creole festival 2025 is all set to return to Dominica, celebrating a festive fusion of Jazz music with Creole music, food and culture. The festival has been scheduled to take place from 19th April to 4th May, 2025 at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth, aiming to offer days filled with soulful rhythms, Creole vibes, and unforgettable moments to all the attendees of the festival.
Sharing the details about the 14th edition of the Dominica Jazz ‘n Creole festival, the tourism authority said, “It's time to start brainstorming those Jazz 'n Creole outfits, as this incredible show is less than two months away.”
Emphasizing on the festival, the Dominica Festivals aims to showcase the vibrant infusion of jazz art form into the creole culture of the island. They also expressed their desire to attract jazz and creole artists from all over the world, celebrating the essence of the music. Therefore, they have urged all the music lovers and enthusiasts to stay tuned for the theme and artist announcements as they are all set to head to Fort Shirley for another edition of Jazz 'n Creole.
“Gearing up for one of the most iconic Jazz events, infused with a Creole rhythm, unique only to the Nature Island of the Caribbean,” said Dominica Festivals.
Committed to attract larger crowd – Tourism Authority
The Tourism Authority of Dominica aims to attract larger number of travellers, showcasing the local talent, with performers including bands, DJs and musicians from across the region. The authorities emphasised on the significance of the festival in boosting tourism, stating that it has put Dominica on the map as a premier Caribbean destination.
They also emphasised on conducting numerous festivities, such as carnivals, festivals and cultural gatherings, providing a unique atmosphere to enjoy.
Jazz n Creole Festival 2024
The 13th edition of the Jazz n Creole Festival turned out to be a huge success, as the event offered an unforgettable experience blending the rich Creole culture with the soulful sounds of jazz. The festival attracted local citizens and travellers in large numbers, encouraging them to dress in ‘Creole Fusion’ attire, promoting the vibrant culture and traditions of the island.
The 2024 edition of the festival also included a diverse lineup of artists, including, American hip-hop duo Black Violin, musicians from Martinique, Guadeloupe and Dominica, Haitian American singer Phyllis Ross, Dominica’s own Signal Band and Singing Stars.
