Caribbean Airlines launches daily night flights between Trinidad and Tobago to boost summer travel and tourism

Caribbean Airlines will operate a daily night flight from Trinidad to Tobago, departing at 11:30 PM and arriving by 11:55 PM.

4th of July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced the expansion of its domestic air services with the introduction of new daily night flights between Trinidad and Tobago. This service improvement, which has been effective from July 1, 2025, is designed to meet the expected rise in travel during the summer season. The airline has advised the citizens to book their tickets in advance to avoid the crowds of the busy summer travel period.

The airline will offer a daily flight which will depart from Trinidad at 11:30 PM, and will arrive in Tobago by 11:55 PM. In addition, the return flight from Tobago will be leaving at 12:30 AM and arriving in Trinidad at 12:55 AM. These extra night flights are being operated to provide customers with more choices and convenience, especially those on short trips, business trips, or impulsive getaways to the sister island.

  • Trinidad to Tobago (Daily Flight) - Depart at 11:30pm and arrives at 11:55pm
  • Tobago to Trinidad (Daily Flight) - Depart at 12:30am and arrives at 12:55am

Enhancing Tourism and Connectivity

Caribbean Airlines, known for their dedication to the domestic market and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, has continuously made efforts to connect people of the twin island nation. This new initiative is a part of the airline’s “Welcome Home” programme which is focused on improving customer experience and connectivity within the region.

Notably, this move is aimed to support local tourism and present more travel options for their passengers. Tobago which is a heaven known for its pristine beaches and rich culture, is a top choice among local and international tourists. In its new flight initiative, Caribbean Airlines hopes to enhance air trade between the islands and promote economic and social activities across the regions.

Ana Allen

