Barbados 2024-2025 cruise season: MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady marks inaugural visit

The inaugural visits of MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady marked an exciting chapter in the bustling cruise season 2024-2025 of Barbados. Both these cruise ships docked at the Port of Bridgetown, collectively brought in more than 8000 passengers to the island nation. Passengers onboard the vessels explored and enjoyed the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush […]

The inaugural visits of MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady marked an exciting chapter in the bustling cruise season 2024-2025 of Barbados.

Both these cruise ships docked at the Port of Bridgetown, collectively brought in more than 8000 passengers to the island nation.

Passengers onboard the vessels explored and enjoyed the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforest, vibrant culture and traditions of the country.

The inaugural visit of both the vessels were celebrated with a grand welcome ceremony, marking the beginning of what is hoping to be a fruitful relation between the vessel and the nation.

Grand Welcoming Ceremony of both MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady

The first-ever visit by MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady were celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates, including, representatives of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados Port Inc., Platinum Port Agency and Foster & Ince Cruise Services Inc.

The tourism authority expressed excitement on the inaugural visit by both the cruises and said that these visits by MSC Virtuosa and Resilient Lady shed light on the growing appeal of the country among international visitors.

The tourism minister added that these visits by the cruise ships come at the height of the thriving cruise season of Barbados.

Resilient Lady

The Resilient Lady is one of three “ladies” in the Virgin Voyages fleet. The vessel has the capacity to accommodate around 1,163 crew and 2,245 guests. The visit by Resilient Lady is the first of their 10 calls scheduled for Barbados for this cruise season 2024-2025.

The tourism delegates of Barbados extended a warm welcome to Captain Nicholas Sunderland, passengers and crew members. The vessel departed from Barbados during the night for Fort de France, Martinique.

MSC Virtuosa

The MSC Virtuosa, also known as the Masterpiece at Sea is currently on a 14-day Southern Caribbean cruise itinerary. The vessel came from Kingstown, stayed in Barbados and then left for St. George, Grenada.

The Captain, Francesco Veniero, his passengers and crew were given a grand onboard reception by the tourism delegates of Barbados, making their first-ever visit ‘unforgettable’. The vessel has the capacity to carry around 5083 passengers and 1685 crew members.

Thriving tourism sector

The Cruise Season 2024-2025 officially kicked off in Barbados with the arrival of Seven Seas Grandeur on 1st November, 2024. The authorities expressed their desire to welcome multiple inaugural cruise calls, aiming to mark a significant boost in the tourism sector of the island nation.

The authorities added that they are looking forward to showcase the best of Barbados, promoting its vibrant culture, delicious cuisine and breathtaking hotspots.