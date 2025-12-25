Sugar Mas 54: St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Grand Parade set for January 1, 2026
The Sugar Mas 54 Grand Parade will start at 11:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, bringing vibrant carnival bands, music, and culture through the streets of Basseterre.
St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Grand Parade will take place on Thursday, January 1, 2026. It will start at 11:00 am sharp and end T 8:00 pm, with carnival troupes officially taking place at their selected parade positions. The Grand Parade will begin at Dr William Connor Primary School and move through the streets of Basseterre as both the locals and visitors celebrate Sugar Mas 54.
The troops for the parade - Luxe Carnival, Ultra, Zus Carnival, Novali Mas, and Iconic Mas - have already confirmed their positions for the parade. This announcement allows masqueraders to find their class and prepare for the grand day. Moreover, a finalized line-up will ensure smooth operations during the parade, including where to meet and what route to follow.
These bands will present dynamic costumes, up-beat music, and high energy to the parade. Spectators can expect a day full of fun and unforgettable memories. The streets will be filled with color, music and culture. It will bring together families, tourists, and residents to celebrate with each other.
Official Events Calendar
- WED 24 DEC: Aktivate
- FRI 26 DEC: J’ouvert
- SAT 27 DEC: Junior Carnival Parade Day | Sunset
- SUN 28 DEC: Panorama | Anchored | Beach Picnic | sm-ALL Island Jam
- MON 29 DEC: Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas | Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant | Wine & Food Festival
- TUE 30 DEC: Senior Calypso Final | Soaked | Darkers On the Water | Opulence
- WED 31 DEC: New Years Ball | Midnight in the Amazon
- THU 01 JAN: Grand Parade | Glam Lounge
- FRI 02 JAN: Last Lap | Glam Lounge
- SAT 03 JAN: Rep U Band | Allure
- SUN 04 JAN: Whine & Chill
- SAT 24 JAN: Prize Giving & Ministers Cocktail
National Events Calendar
- TUE 23 DEC: Miss SKN Pageant
- FRI 26 DEC: J’ouvert
- SAT 27 DEC: Junior Carnival Parade Day
- SUN 28 DEC: Panorama
- TUE 30 DEC: Senior Calypso Final
- THU 01 JAN: Grand Parade
- FRI 02 JAN: Last Lap
- SAT 24 JAN: Prize Giving & Ministers Cocktail
Private Events Calendar
- WED 24 DEC: Aktivate
- SAT 27 DEC: Sunset
- SUN 28 DEC: Anchored | Beach Picnic | sm-ALL Island Jam
- MON 29 DEC: Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas | Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant | Wine & Food Festival
- TUE 30 DEC: Soaked | Darkers On the Water | Opulence
- WED 31 DEC: New Years Ball | Midnight in the Amazon
- THU 01 JAN: Glam Lounge
- FRI 02 JAN: Glam Lounge
- SAT 03 JAN: Rep U Band | Allure
- SUN 04 JAN: Whine & Chill
