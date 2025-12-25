Sugar Mas 54: St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Grand Parade set for January 1, 2026

The Sugar Mas 54 Grand Parade will start at 11:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, bringing vibrant carnival bands, music, and culture through the streets of Basseterre.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Grand Parade will take place on Thursday, January 1, 2026. It will start at 11:00 am sharp and end T 8:00 pm, with carnival troupes officially taking place at their selected parade positions. The Grand Parade will begin at Dr William Connor Primary School and move through the streets of Basseterre as both the locals and visitors celebrate Sugar Mas 54.

The troops for the parade - Luxe Carnival, Ultra, Zus Carnival, Novali Mas, and Iconic Mas - have already confirmed their positions for the parade. This announcement allows masqueraders to find their class and prepare for the grand day. Moreover, a finalized line-up will ensure smooth operations during the parade, including where to meet and what route to follow.

These bands will present dynamic costumes, up-beat music, and high energy to the parade. Spectators can expect a day full of fun and unforgettable memories. The streets will be filled with color, music and culture. It will bring together families, tourists, and residents to celebrate with each other.

Official Events Calendar

WED 24 DEC: Aktivate

FRI 26 DEC: J’ouvert

SAT 27 DEC: Junior Carnival Parade Day | Sunset

SUN 28 DEC: Panorama | Anchored | Beach Picnic | sm-ALL Island Jam

MON 29 DEC: Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas | Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant | Wine & Food Festival

TUE 30 DEC: Senior Calypso Final | Soaked | Darkers On the Water | Opulence

WED 31 DEC: New Years Ball | Midnight in the Amazon

THU 01 JAN: Grand Parade | Glam Lounge

FRI 02 JAN: Last Lap | Glam Lounge

SAT 03 JAN: Rep U Band | Allure

SUN 04 JAN: Whine & Chill

SAT 24 JAN: Prize Giving & Ministers Cocktail

National Events Calendar

TUE 23 DEC: Miss SKN Pageant

FRI 26 DEC: J’ouvert

SAT 27 DEC: Junior Carnival Parade Day

SUN 28 DEC: Panorama

TUE 30 DEC: Senior Calypso Final

THU 01 JAN: Grand Parade

FRI 02 JAN: Last Lap

SAT 24 JAN: Prize Giving & Ministers Cocktail

Private Events Calendar