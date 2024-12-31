Rare New Year’s Eve show: Aurora Borealis likely to dance across sky

31st of December 2024

This new year may be filled with spectacular performances from nature. Having shifted to the lower latitude this year, the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights could be observed. With the help of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a powerful solar storm, regions as far south as Illinois and Oregon might be lucky to witness this fairytale.

The northern light is caused when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field. These particles interact with gases present in our atmosphere to produce a light in the atmosphere which mostly appear green, pink and purple in colour. Nowadays, the sun has been relatively quite active, emitting several CMEs. This activity has led to a G3 geomagnetic storm warning from NOAA, enough for magnificent Auroras.

Auroras have always been an alarming sight that has been observed throughout different centuries. People of old ages believed that these were communications from other Gods, or signals that there are spiritual forces out there. Today they are still one of the unique natural sights that compel people to go out into nature and enjoy the miracles.

To know where and when to expect the appearance of the northern lights you can use applications called ‘My Aurora Forecast & Alerts’ or ‘Space Weather Live’. The Aurora Borealis Northern lights forecast revealed that it can be well seen in clear skies and at night when it is rather dark.

If all plans work well, then this New Year’s Eve could begin with a light performance in the night sky. Therefore, put on your warm coat, go outside and look up at one of the nature’s most pretty shows to usher as 2024 comes to an end.

