Boxing Day in St Kitts and Nevis: Six vessels arrive, bringing 11,000 visitors

The revellers and carnival troupes made their way through the streets of Basseterre along with the Bands, enjoying the festive spirit of Christmas and Carnival Season in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis received six cruise ships on Thursday, bringing more than 11,000 passengers to the Federation.

The vessels including, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Rhapsody of the Seas, Viking Sea, Star Flyer and Wind Surf docked simultaneously at the shores of the twin-island nation.

This is the third time in this month that six cruise vessels have visited St Kitts and Nevis on the same day, bustling the nation with activity as it welcomed one of the largest influxes of visitors in its history.

Passengers explored diverse attractions of St Kitts and Nevis

Passengers onboard in all the six cruises enjoyed and explored the natural beauty, historical wonders and the rich offerings of the Federation.

Several guests also embarked on tours to historical landmarks such as, Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the pristine beaches of South Friars Bay.

One of the passengers also shared the glimpses of them having a gala time on cruise and said, “Day 6 Cruise - Boxing Day in St Kitts.”

Authorities of St Kitts and Nevis delighted with arrival of six cruises

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew extended a warm welcome to the captain, crew members and all the passengers onboard the vessel. He said that with the arrival of thousands of passengers, St Kitts and Nevis has marked one of the highest numbers of people on the island ever.

He also mentioned about the Federation experiencing high hotel occupancy rates and a significant number of nationals returning back to the country. PM Drew said that all this significant growth is playing a crucial role in contributing to the vibrant holiday and Carnival celebrations.

PM Drew further went on to add that the influx registered by them in the arrival of visitors outlines the growing reputation of the country as a premier destination for culture, relaxation, and entertainment during the festive season.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also congratulated Minister Marsha Henderson and her team members for working diligently towards the development of tourism industry of the nation.

“Today, Thursday 26th December, Boxing Day (Holiday) and J’ouvert, where Revellers and Carnival Troupes along with the Bands, made their way through the Streets of Basseterre. In the Way only Kittitians-Nevisians can. Also, our Shores welcomed (6) Cruise with over 11,000 Passengers,” noted Minister Douglas.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson also expressed her enthusiasm on achieving this significant milestone. She noted that the remarkable visitor numbers achieved by them shed light on their continuous efforts towards making St Kitts and Nevis, a premier and leading Caribbean destination for international travellers.

Minister Henderson noted that it is a unique opportunity for them to showcase their vibrant culture, warm hospitality and breathtaking landscapes of the Federation.

Significant growth in local businesses

The busy cruise day in Basseterre turned out to be highly beneficial for the taxi operators, local businesses and vendors, providing services to thousands of explorers.

From local craft markets to excursions and cultural displays, the passengers onboard the six cruise vessels were offered with wide range of options, immersing them in the warmth and uniqueness of St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Marsha Henderson to promote sustainable tourism

Minister Marsha Henderson noted that they are committed and are looking forward to welcome more visitors and vessels throughout the cruise and Carnival season.

She added that they are taking significant efforts with a vision to foster sustainable tourism while maintaining the natural beauty, charm and elegance of St Kitts and Nevis.

12 more vessels to dock in St Kitts and Nevis in coming days

As per the comprehensive time-table of cruise schedule for December 2024 shared by the tourism authority, 12 more vessels will dock at the country in the coming days.

The vessels that are scheduled to berth at the shores of the twin-island nation include, Icon of the Seas, Resilient Lady, Norwegian Prima, Explora II, Marella Voyager and many others. All these vessels are anticipated to bring thousands of passengers to the country, leading St Kitts and Nevis towards their target of attracting 1 million passengers in Cruise Season 2024-2025.