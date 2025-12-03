St Kitts and Nevis gears up for vibrant “Braids Bacchanal Expo”

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation is all set to host one of its most anticipated beauty events of the season as JaHair Salon will be organizing its dynamic Braids Bacchanal Expo on December 7, 2025. It will take place at the Cuna Caribbean Conference Center. Patrons can expect a vibrant display of hair trends, fashion, and artistic presentation.

This festively themed beauty event will be a mix of art, culture and Caribbean style. The event is a stage for local talent, including hairstylists, makeup artists, beauty vendors, and small businesses. Attendees can see bold braids, carnival inspired looks, and a very lively atmosphere filled with music and excitement.

Tickets are on sale at Karibhana, Digicel, and Hair Kingdom, making it easy for the public to join the fun. Stylists and vendors still have time to sign up, which also gives them a great chance to display their talent, promote their brand, and meet new clients. “Braids Bacchanal” is beyond a beauty pageant - it is a celebration of Caribbean culture, art talent, and community spirit.

Official Events Calendar

Sun 23 Nov – Sugar Mas Awards

Fri 28 Nov – Senior Calypso Elimination 1

Sat 29 Nov – Senior Calypso Elimination 2 + Ties & Tiaras Family Gala (Events R Us)

Fri 05 Dec – Power Soca Elimination

Sat 06 Dec – Groovy Soca Elimination +Festival of Lights (Wholesome Family Ent.)

Sun 07 Dec – Braids and Bacchanal (JaHair Salon)

Mon 08 – Thu 11 Dec – In the Spirit of Christmas

Fri 12 Dec – Midnight Escape +Calypso Review (Awesome Navigator)

Sat 13 Dec – Miss Teen SKN Pageant + Rhum and Soca (Deejay Flames)

Sun 14 Dec – Junior Calypso Final

Tue 16 Dec – Carnival Warm Up (Ministry of Health)

Wed 17 Dec – Senior Calypso Semis + Agri-Christmas Night Market (Ministry of Agriculture)

Thu 18 Dec – Folklore Galore

Fri 19 Dec – Soca Monarch Final + Insane (Iconic)

Sat 20 Dec – Cooler Fete (Cane Juice)

Sun 21 Dec – Gifted for a Purpose (WD-40 Production) + Boozy Brunch (Carambola Beach Club) + Soaked (DJ Dre)

Mon 22 Dec – Glow Parade (ASAP)

Tue 23 Dec – Miss St Kitts & Nevis Queen Pageant

Wed 24 Dec – Aktival (Bacchanal Chasers)

Fri 26 Dec – J’ouvert

Sat 27 Dec – Junior Carnival Parade Day + Sunset (DJ Tero Entertainment)

Sun 28 Dec – Panorama + Anchored (Tidal SKN) + Beach Picnic (The Godfather Beach Bar)

Mon 29 Dec – Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas (ABC Promotions & Friends) + Talented Teen Pageant (Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean)

Tue 30 Dec – Senior Calypso Final + Darkers on the Water (Freaks Mas x LUXE Carnival)

Wed 31 Dec – New Year’s Ball (Rotary Club of Liamigua)

Thu 01 Jan – Grand Parade + Glam Lounge (Ready, Fete, Go!)

Fri 02 Jan – Last Lap + Glam Lounge (Ready, Fete, Go!)

Sat 03 Jan – Rep U Band (Know U From Bar) + Allure (LUXE Carnival)

Sun 04 Jan – Whine & Chill (Ultra Carnival)

Sat 24 Jan – Prize Giving & Minister’s Cocktail

Private Carnival Events