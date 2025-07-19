2025 Caribbean Football Union’s Club Shield set to kick off in Trinidad and Tobago

The 8th edition of the Caribbean Football Union’s Club Shield features 24 teams in four groups, with each team playing two group stage games.

19th of July 2025

The 2025 Caribbean Football Union’s Club Shield - a second-tier club competition, will take place from July 26 to August 3, 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 24 clubs from all over the Caribbean region will participate in this year’s edition of Club Shield, competing for two qualification spots in the 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

This year marks the 8th edition of the tournament. The clubs are placed in four groups (A - D) of six teams each, following a Swiss-style format where each team will play 2 games in the group stage. Further, the top team from each group will advance to the semi-finals which will take place on August 1, with the final and third place match scheduled for August 3.

Notably, all the matches in the tournament will be played at different venues in Trinidad and Tobago, including (Hasely Crawford Stadium (Port of Spain), Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Tarouba, San Fernando), and National Cricket Centre (Couva). The entire tournament will also be streamed live via the Caribbean Football Union’s official platforms. 

Group A-D Line-Up

Group A

La Clery FC (St Lucia)

AS Capoise (Haiti)

Academia Quintana (Puerto Rico)

SV Real Rincon (Bonaire)

Academy Eagles (Turks and Caicos)

Rovers SC (US Virgin Islands)

Group B 

Moca FC (Dominican Republic)

SV Britannia (Aruba)

St Paul’s United (St Kitts and Nevis)

Étoile de Matoury (French Guiana)

Guyana Defence Force FC

Paradise FC International (Grenada)

Group C 

Police FC (Trinidad and Tobago)

SV Transvaal (Suriname)

All Saints United (Antigua and Barbuda)

Weymouth Wales (Barbados)

SCSA Eagles (Sint Maarten)

Wolues FC (British Virgin Islands)

Group D 

Arnett Gardens (Jamaica) - the defending champions

Club Franciscain (Martinique)

Scholars International (Cayman Islands)

AC Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago)

Dublanc FC (Dominica) 

Doc’s United (Anguilla)

Ana Allen

