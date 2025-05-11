2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup: Third Edition to feature 10 Clubs
Each club will play four group-stage matches against others in their five-team group during the championship.
11th of May 2025
The third edition of the 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup will take place from August to December 2025. It will feature 10 of the top Caribbean clubs and will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
During the championship, there will be groups, each with five clubs. They will play against other clubs in their group, for a total of four matches per club. Two will be at home and two matches away from home.
Furthermore, the top two group finishers will move to the semi-finals that will be played home-and-away. The two finalists and the winner of the third-place play-off will qualify for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
As of now, four clubs have qualified for the group stages: Cibao FC and O&M FC (both from the Dominican Republic), SV Robinhood (Suriname), and Defence Force (Trinidad and Tobago).
The six remaining participating clubs will qualify from various championships. The 2025 Champion and Runner-up will qualify from CFU Club Shield; Champion at National Special de D1 2025 from Haiti; First and Second Place Finishers 2024-2025 JPL Season from Jamaica; and Second Place Finishers 2024-2025 TTPFL Season will qualify from Trinidad & Tobago.
Furthermore, the 10 participating clubs will be distributed into five pots according to their CONCACAF Club Ranking as of June 2, 2025. POT 1 will consist of the two highest ranked clubs, POT 2 will include the next two highest ranked clubs, POT 3 will consist of the clubs ranked at 5th and 6th position, POT 4 will include the two lowest ranked clubs, and POT 5 will consist of the Champion and Runner-up of the 2025 CFU Club Shield.
2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Schedule
- Group Stage Week 1: August 19-21, 2025
- Group Stage Week 2: August 26-28, 2025
- Group Stage Week 3: September 16-18, 2025
- Group Stage Week 4: September 23-25, 2025
- Group Stage Week 5: September 30 – October 2, 2025
- Semifinals: October 21-23 and 28-30, 2025
- Third Place: November 25-27
- Final: December 2-4, 2025
