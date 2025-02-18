St Kitts and Nevis U-20 Girls set for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in Nicaragua

The St. Kitts and Nevis U-20 team will face off against Jamaica, Nicaragua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament.

St. Kitts and Nevis U-20 National Football team is all set for an exciting and thrilling chapter in Nicaragua. The team is all set to compete in the CONCACAF U-20 Girls World Cup qualifiers, representing the Federation on a global stage.

The St. Kitts and Nevis U-20 team will face off against Jamaica, Nicaragua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. All these three games would play a significant role for the St Kitts and Nevis team to help them advance in the tournament.

Schedule of upcoming games of St Kitts and Nevis U-20 team

· Thursday, 20th February, 2025 – St Kitts and Nevis vs Nicaragua

· Saturday, 22nd February, 2025 – St Kitts and Nevis vs Jamaica

· Monday, 24th February, 2025 – St Kitts and Nevis vs St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association on U-20 National Team

The St Kitts and Nevis Women’s U-20 national team has already headed to Nicaragua to compete in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Qualifiers. The Association shed light on the CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers matches and called it a great platform for the players to showcase their abilities, skills and techniques on an international platform.

The Association focussed on the players selected to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage, and described them as “young and talented squad”. They emphasised on the unwavering hard work and determination of all these athletes and added that they have been working hard and now it’s time for them to show the world that what they are made of.

The Association called all these participants a ‘wonder women’ who are all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis with grace and utmost passion.

CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers

The 2025 edition of the CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers will take place from 20th to 25th February, 2025 across four venues in Central America and the Caribbean. The 24 CONCACAF Member Associations will participate in the Qualifiers with Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, and Trinidad & Tobago confirmed as hosts.

The 24 Women’s U-20 national teams participating were split into six groups of four national teams each. Six group winners will advance to next year’s CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship. They will join the two pre-seeded top-ranked nations, the United States and Mexico.